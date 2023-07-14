MARSHALL — Community service is a part of being a student-athlete at East Texas Baptist University. For the third time in the last five years, ETBU has been given the American Southwest Conference Woman Community Service Athlete of the Year as senior Mollie Dittmar (Buffalo, Texas) earned the award for 2022-23.
“I’m honored to get this award and humbled because I’m sure there are many other very deserving athletes in our conference,” said Dittmar. “I’m thankful for a program that allows me to serve in my local church as well as encourages us to do community service as a team. I’m reminded of the story in the Bible when Jesus tells His disciples that whomever would be great must be a servant and that even Jesus, the Son of God, came not to be served but to serve and give His life as a ransom for many. And ultimately, I’m striving to be more like Jesus. So, I am very thankful and very grateful!”
Dittmar, a senior women’s basketball player, spent three years serving the community around her at ETBU and East Texas. In May 2023, she served with her ETBU basketball team in Ireland on a mission trip putting on basketball clinics, served food to people, and served in a local church. Dittmar has volunteered at Mission Marshall as a grocery shopper helping low-income families with food while also sorting items at the non-profit facility. During the week, she serves at Mobberly Baptist Church helping with elementary education teaching children from pre-K to third grade on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings.
In the Marshall ISD system, she has volunteered at junior high helping with youth to grow their educational skills. She was named ETBU’s Senior Girl Call Out winner for exemplary Christian character, social consciousness, personal poise, academic achievement, and spiritual vision. In three years at ETBU, she has been a Tiger Camp leader/worker and helped with the Baptist Student Ministry’s Serve Day. Back home in Buffalo, Texas, she has served at her church helping with children’s church and Vacation Bible School.
It is the second year in a row that ETBU has won the award as Dittmar was selected by the athletic directors in the ASC. She joins Leah Akridge (2021-22) and Abby Weaver (2017-18) as ETBU’s women award winners. The ASC has been giving the award out since 2008-09 and there have been two years with co-winners. ETBU is now tied for the most winners for the award with three.
ETBU women’s basketball head coach Blake Arbogast comments, “I am so proud of Mollie D. She is someone who has a huge servant heart no matter what is going on in her life, personally. She always found a way to serve her teammates, campus community, and the community of Marshall. She is a perfect example of living her life through the overflow of what she puts in daily. When things would happen on campus or in the community, she would be the first one asking how she can help and is there anything she can do. In Philippians 2 it states ‘Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.’ That is exactly how she loves her life daily.”
Overall, ETBU leads the ASC with six Community Service Athlete of the Year awards with three for the women and three for the men.
“What a great and deserving honor for Mollie Dittmar being named the ASC Community Service Athlete of the Year. Mollie has been a model student-athlete during her time at ETBU and has exceled in all her athletic, academic, and service endeavors as a Tiger,” said Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin. “She is a servant-leader that is always looking for ways to serve and love others within the ETBU family, as well as in the Marshall community. We are excited to celebrate Mollie for all she has done during her time on the Tiger Basketball team and at ETBU and for this special recognition from the ASC.”