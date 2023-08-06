Ricardo Artis was one of the most decorated athletes in Wiley College men’s basketball history. His success is continuing at the next level as he was named Eurobasket Regionalliga West Import Player of the Year and earned a spot on the First Team.
In his first season with SV Hagen-Haspe in the Germany Regionalliga, Artis averaged a double-double with 29.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 57.4 percent from the field. He scored over 20 points in 28 of the 30 games he played and posted double-doubles in 24 games.
“I feel great about my accomplishments due to the circumstances and situations I overcame to get here,” Artis said. “I’m truly grateful and blessed. Hopefully, there will be more to come.”
During the summer, Artis played for the Potawatomi Fire in The Basketball League and helped to a 21-3 record and the championship. He played in 12 games — averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
It was a long road for Artis, to get to this point after finishing his collegiate career with Wiley College in 2017. After playing in several smaller leagues, he got his first break with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League in 2021. In his only season, he ranked in the top five in offensive rebounds.
“It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster,” Artis said. “Lately, it’s been nothing but positive. Hopefully, it continues in that direction.”
While he has pursued his dream of professional basketball, Artis is also a father to three children, who are his inspiration.
“They’ve motivated me to push harder,” Artis said. “They’re who I play for and help provide for financially.”
In the 2016-17 season with the Wildcats, Artis was one of the top players in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. He averaged 16 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Artis holds the program record for double-doubles in a season and is tied for the most in a career with 16. He won two Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards and one NAIA Player of the Week award. Artis was selected First Team All-Conference and All-Tournament and was an honorable mention for NAIA All-American. He helped the Wildcats rise to their highest ranking in program history at No. 7 and reach their fourth NAIA Tournament.
Artis is one of several Wildcats that have played professionally. He is one of three that are still active. Christopher Tawiah played for Povoa in the Portuguese Liga Betclic. Myron Taylor, who played with Artis at Wiley, most recently competed for the Texas Seraphim in the American Basketball Association.