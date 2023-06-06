MARSHALL — Eight teams started play for the NCAA Division III Softball National Championship last weekend in Marshall at Jason Bell Park at Taylor Field. Teams from the East Coast, Midwest, South and West Coast are vying for the 2023 national championship trophy.
Here’s how the action has gone, with the championship running through June 7 at Taylor Field in Marshall.
Game 6: No. 3 Trine 3, No. Linfield 2 (8 inn): On a passed ball, No. 3 Trine’s Emma Lee slide under the tag of Linfield’s Tayah Kelley for the game winning run in the bottom of the inning. After the play was reviewed, it stood as Trine advanced on in the loser’s bracket and Linfield’s season ended. Trine had only six hits in the game as Debbie Hill and Karley Trine each had a RBI. Alexis Michon became the winner as a relief pitcher going five innings recording three strikeouts allowing no runs and three hits. Linfield’s Kelley took the loss falling to 33-3 on the year recording four strikeouts. Trine struck early with two runs in the first inning, but Linfield tied it up in the third before the winning run came in the eighth inning.
Game 7: No. 5 Berry 8, No. 8 Moravian 1: A four-run fifth inning by No. 5 Berry College sealed the win for the Vikings over No. 8 Moravian, 8-1. Morgan Frye led Berry going 3-of-4 with one RBI as Aleeya Thornton, Laura Cothern and Shelby Daniel had two hits. Thornton, Katie White, Cothern, Paige Bennett, Sydney Moroney and Kaite Parker all produced one RBI for Berry. Danielle Sudick went four innings for the win with one strikeout and one earned run on four hits as Casey Holloway earned a save going the final three innings, giving up just one hit and no runs. Freshman Sarah DeStefano received the loss giving up five earned runs. Berry’s Frye homered in the first inning and then added four runs in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. Moravian had one run in the fifth on a passed ball. The Vikings then added one run in the sixth and two in the seventh for eight runs.
Game 8: No. 7 Coe 2, No. 6 Rowan 1: Coe’s pitching staff Hannah Ausenhus and Ellie Thurow hunkered down in the winner’s bracket game allowing just one run on three hits as the Kohawks held off Rowan, 2-1. Ausenhus went five innings for her 15th win, giving up just one earned run and three hits. Thurow pitched the final two innings, not allowing any runs or hits for her third save. Five players had one hit for Coe as Madi Parson and Skyler Stookey each had a RBI. Rowan scored one in the first on a Korey Hague single to center field for the early lead. Coe made their move in the third inning with two runs and then kept Rowan off the board the rest of the way.
Game 10: No. 3 Trine 12, No. Moravian 4: Trine scored eight runs in the first two innings as they run-ruled the game in five innings, 12-4, after a six-hour rain delay. Debbie Hill led the team with hits and five RBI while also getting the win with seven strikeouts, moving to 20-9 on the year. Madi Cunningham took the loss for Moravian finishing at 19-7 on the year.
Game 11: No. 1 Salisbury 7, No. 5 Berry 2: Salisbury battled off elimination, forcing a second game on the day with a 7-2 win over Berry College. A five-run sixth inning for Salisbury was the difference breaking up a 2-2 tie. Lindsey Windsor, Natalie Paoli and Emily Stockman all had two RBI. Stockman went 2-of-3 with a double while Windsor collected a home run. Windsor also received the win going five innings, improving to 18-1 on the year. Berry’s Hannah Gore went five innings for the no decision and Casey Holloway took the loss. Sydney Moroney had two hits for Berry.
Game 12: No. 3 Trine 9, No. 7 Coe 2: Trine scored six runs in the final two innings to force a second game on the day, 9-2. Alexis Michon came on in relief for Trine going 5.1 innings for her 11th win with seven strikeouts, allowing just one run on four hits. Cassie Woods had three hits and two RBI, while Emma Lee added three RBI on a home run. Ellie Thurow received the loss and is now 15-5 striking out five batters. Trine had a 3-0 lead until Coe scored one in the second inning and pulled to within one run, 3-2, in the fifth inning. Trine then added one in the sixth to go up, 4-2, and then finished off the game in the seventh inning with five runs for the 9-2 win.
Game 13: Salisbury 5, Berry College 4 (8 inn): Salisbury scored four runs in the seventh inning to for extra innings and then had a walk-off victory on Lauren Meyers single to center field, 5-4. Coe was one strike away from heading to the championship series when Natalie Paoli singled in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Berry was up 4-0 scoring two runs in the first and one in the fourth and fifth innings for the four-run lead. Paoli and Sam Flowers each had two hits, while Carrie Jacoby had three RBI. Savannah Sheats pitched the final 3.2 innings of the game for the win with three strikeouts to move to 14-1 on the year. Berry’s Hannah Gore received the loss. Both Aleeya Thornton and Sydney Moroney had two hits.
Game 14: Trine 4, Coe 1: Trine’s Debbie Hill put the Thunder on her back leading them to the three-run win, 4-1, as she earned the win with 10 strikeouts while hitting a home run. She finished going 2-of-2 with two RBI and was in the circle 5.1 innings of relief allowing just one hit and two walks with no earned runs. Skyler Stookey led the Kohawks with two hits while Addie Menke recorded the RBI. Hannah Ausenhus took the loss falling to 15-4.