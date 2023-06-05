MARSHALL — Eight teams started play for the NCAA Division III Softball National Championship last weekend in Marshall at Jason Bell Park at Taylor Field. Teams from the East Coast, Midwest, South and West Coast are vying for the 2023 national championship trophy.
Here's how the action has gone, with the championship running through June 7 at Taylor Field in Marshall.
First Day Action
Game 1: No. 8 Moravian 4, No. 1 Salisbury 1: Moravian jumped top-seeded Salisbury early in the second inning, scoring four runs as they held onto the lead for the first win of the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, 4-1. Madi Cunningham led Moravian at the plate and in the circle with two RBI and receiving the win. She went the distance allowing just one earned run in the fifth inning and was 2-of-3 at the plate. Holly Walter also added two RBI. Salisbury's Lindsey Windsor was 2-of-3 with one RBI. Savannah Sheats received her first loss of the year going just 1.2 innings giving up three earned runs.
Game 2: No. 5 Berry College 3, No. 4 Christopher Newport 0: Berry College's Hannah Gore threw a four-hit shutout recording six strikeouts handing 2022 NCAA Division III National Champion Christopher Newport their first loss in the tournament, 3-0. Berry only had five hits but scored one in the third and two in the sixth for the win. Shelby Daniel was 2-of-3 with one RBI as Aleeya Thornton and Katie White each had one RBI. Four different hitters for CNU had a hit as Kate Alger took the loss recording eight strikeouts and giving up just one earned run.
Game 3: No. 7 Coe 3, No. 2 Linfield 0: Coe College scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning as Ellie Thurow pitched a two-hit shut out for her 14th win, sending No. 2 Linfield to the elimination game, 3-0. Shylee Dodd and Heather Boeckenstedt both went 2-of-3 with one RBI. Linfield’s Tayah Kelley received only her second loss of the year recording four strikeouts. Coe’s Madi Parson brought in the first run in the sixth followed by a double from Skyler Stookey to make it 2-0. Dodd finished off the scoring with a RBI single to the short stop for the 3-0 win.
Game 4: No. 6 Rowan 11, No. 3 Trine 4: Rowan scored seven runs in three innings to take command of the game as they shocked the 2022 NCAA Division III national runner-up Trine University, 11-4. After two scoreless innings, Rowan scored four in the third, two in fourth and one in the fifth for a 7-0 lead. Rowan’s Rylee Lutz had a no-hitter through four innings receiving the win with three strikeouts giving up two earned runs. Liz McCaffrey went 4-of-5 with three RBI as three other players had two hits. Six players on Trine had one hit as Scarlett Elliott, Amanda Prather, Reese Ruvalcaba, and Ainsley Phillips all had one RBI. Debbie Hill took the loss with five strikeouts and is 11-4 on the year.
Game 5: No. 1 Salisbury 3, No. 4 Christopher Newport 1: Top-seeded Salisbury sent the 2022 NCAA Division III national champions, Christopher Newport University, home in the first elimination game of the tournament, 3-1. The Seagulls scored two in the third and one in the fifth holding off the Captains. Madi Lemon, Carrie Jacoby, and Abby Mace all had one RBI. Lindsey Windsor received her 16th win of the year with three strikeouts and one earned run. CNU had just four as their only run came in on a passed ball in the fourth inning. Jamie Martin took the loss for CNU recording three strikeouts.
Game 6: No. 3 Trine 3, No. Linfield 2 (8 inn): On a passed ball, No. 3 Trine's Emma Lee slide under the tag of Linfield's Tayah Kelley for the game winning run in the bottom of the inning. After the play was reviewed, it stood as Trine advanced on in the loser's bracket and Linfield's season ended. Trine had only six hits in the game as Debbie Hill and Karley Trine each had a RBI. Alexis Michon became the winner as a relief pitcher going five innings recording three strikeouts allowing no runs and three hits. Linfield's Kelley took the loss falling to 33-3 on the year recording four strikeouts. Trine struck early with two runs in the first inning, but Linfield tied it up in the third before the winning run came in the eighth inning.
Game 7: No. 5 Berry 8, No. 8 Moravian 1: A four-run fifth inning by No. 5 Berry College sealed the win for the Vikings over No. 8 Moravian, 8-1. Morgan Frye led Berry going 3-of-4 with one RBI as Aleeya Thornton, Laura Cothern and Shelby Daniel had two hits. Thornton, Katie White, Cothern, Paige Bennett, Sydney Moroney and Kaite Parker all produced one RBI for Berry. Danielle Sudick went four innings for the win with one strikeout and one earned run on four hits as Casey Holloway earned a save going the final three innings, giving up just one hit and no runs. Freshman Sarah DeStefano received the loss giving up five earned runs. Berry’s Frye homered in the first inning and then added four runs in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. Moravian had one run in the fifth on a passed ball. The Vikings then added one run in the sixth and two in the seventh for eight runs.
Game 8: No. 7 Coe 2, No. 6 Rowan 1: Coe’s pitching staff Hannah Ausenhus and Ellie Thurow hunkered down in the winner’s bracket game allowing just one run on three hits as the Kohawks held off Rowan, 2-1. Ausenhus went five innings for her 15th win, giving up just one earned run and three hits. Thurow pitched the final two innings, not allowing any runs or hits for her third save. Five players had one hit for Coe as Madi Parson and Skyler Stookey each had a RBI. Rowan scored one in the first on a Korey Hague single to center field for the early lead. Coe made their move in the third inning with two runs and then kept Rowan off the board the rest of the way.
Game 10: No. 3 Trine 12, No. Moravian 4: Trine scored eight runs in the first two innings as they run-ruled the game in five innings, 12-4, after a six-hour rain delay. Debbie Hill led the team with hits and five RBI while also getting the win with seven strikeouts, moving to 20-9 on the year. Madi Cunningham took the loss for Moravian finishing at 19-7 on the year.
Game 11: No. 1 Salisbury 7, No. 5 Berry 2: Salisbury battled off elimination, forcing a second game on the day with a 7-2 win over Berry College. A five-run sixth inning for Salisbury was the difference breaking up a 2-2 tie. Lindsey Windsor, Natalie Paoli and Emily Stockman all had two RBI. Stockman went 2-of-3 with a double while Windsor collected a home run. Windsor also received the win going five innings, improving to 18-1 on the year. Berry’s Hannah Gore went five innings for the no decision and Casey Holloway took the loss. Sydney Moroney had two hits for Berry.
Game 12: No. 3 Trine 9, No. 7 Coe 2: Trine scored six runs in the final two innings to force a second game on the day, 9-2. Alexis Michon came on in relief for Trine going 5.1 innings for her 11th win with seven strikeouts, allowing just one run on four hits. Cassie Woods had three hits and two RBI, while Emma Lee added three RBI on a home run. Ellie Thurow received the loss and is now 15-5 striking out five batters. Trine had a 3-0 lead until Coe scored one in the second inning and pulled to within one run, 3-2, in the fifth inning. Trine then added one in the sixth to go up, 4-2, and then finished off the game in the seventh inning with five runs for the 9-2 win.