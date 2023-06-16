Wiley College announces Head Volleyball Coach Nancy Sikobe has been appointed Director of Athletics.
She has over 14 years of leadership experience and graduated from Missouri Baptist University with a master’s degree in sports management.
Sikobe, who completed her eighth season with Wiley College, will become the second female over the Department of Athletics. Since her return to the Wiley College coaching staff in 2021, Sikobe has taken on the role of Senior Women’s Administrator. In March, she was one of 50 women selected to attend the NAIA Governance Academy.
“I’m truly humbled to be the second female athletic director at Wiley College,” Sikobe said. “I’m looking forward to working with the coaching staff, building our department and each team to accomplish what everyone is aspiring to achieve.”
She will inherit an expanding athletic department with 10 programs, of which six finished in the top four of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, including runner-up finishes by the men’s cross country and track and field teams during the 2022-23 season. The men’s and women’s soccer teams will play their first varsity seasons since 2018 this fall.
Though she will be leading the entire Department of Athletics, Sikobe will return to the sidelines to lead the Lady Wildcats this fall. Sikobe started her head coaching career at Wiley College in 2009. She led the Lady Wildcats for six seasons, guiding them to four Red River Athletic Conference championship match appearances. She departed after the 2014 season and had stops at Texas College, Dillard University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College before returning to the Lady Wildcats in 2021.
She has won 140 matches in her eight seasons at Wiley College and 216 in her 14-year career.