MARSHALL — For third time this season, East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball player Darry Moore has been named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week. He helped ETBU to two wins over the weekend to move to 18-5 on the year and finish up at 11-1 in Ornelas Gym. They are currently in third place in the ASC with a 12-4 record.
He averaged 31 points and nine rebounds a game shooting 61.5 percent from the floor and 93.3 percent from the line, helping ETBU to two wins at home over Howard Payne and Sul Ross State. He recorded a double-double with 28 points and 13 rebounds against SRSU. ETBU scored the first 12 points of the second half as Moore had one of the buckets to move the lead to 20 points. Against HPU, he posted a career-high 34 points shooting 65 percent (13-of-20) from the floor going 8-of-8 from the free throw line with five rebounds. It was his third career 30+ point game. Moore has claimed three ASC Player of the Week honors this season.
Baseball
MARSHALL — In opening weekend of play for the East Texas Baptist University baseball program, they won their first game on Friday night, 4-2, over Millikin University. With that win, Sayers Collins was named the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week.
ETBU went 2-1 on the weekend winning game one and two of the series. They are currently ranked in two national polls at No. 21 and No. 24.
Collins picked up where he left off in 2022, recording eight strikeouts in five innings of work of the 9-inning game. He retired the first six batters of the game. He worked out of a jam in the third inning with the bases loaded and two outs as he had the final batter fly out to center field. In the fourth, he had three strikeouts, with the final one coming with a runner on third base as ETBU was up, 2-0. In the fifth inning, the first batter was walked but Collins had a ground out, fly out and strikeout to end his outing. He gave up three hits as one was a double. This is his sixth career ASC Pitcher of the Week honor.
Men’s Track & Field
MARSHALL — Setting records for the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field program, Brandon Powell was named the American Southwest Conference Track Athlete of the Week. This is his first ASC Track Athlete of the Week award for his career.
ETBU ran at the Fast Track College Challenge with NCAA Division II, III, NAIA, and unattached competitors.
Powell broke two ETBU indoor records in the 200-meter dash and 60 meter dash. He won the 200-meter dash over TLU’s Elijah Jefferson by 0.18 seconds defeating several NCAA Division III athletes. In the 60-meter dash preliminary, he was second with a 6.97 and then came in third in the finals with a 6.95. In the finals, he was just 0.05 off first and 0.01 from second place. He was the top NCAA Division III runner in the finals.