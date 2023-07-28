The Wiley College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce 52 student-athletes earned a spot on the 2022-23 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
To be listed on the honor roll, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average during the semester its sport was in season, fall 2022 for volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, and spring 2023 for all other sports. Wiley College had the third-most receipients out of the eight schools.
Nine athletes held a perfect 4.0 GPA — De Lisha Paul (women’s cross country), Jean-Marie Farinha (women’s cross country and track and field), Tyvonne Allen (men’s track and field), Elizabeth Camacho (women’s basketball), Kaitlyn Davis (women’s basketball), Demarius Houston (men’s basketball), Colby Chilek (baseball), Taber Dunn (baseball) and Maya Damijo (volleyball).
Six athletes maintained at least a 3.0 GPA while competing in multiple sports — Fatima Ortega (volleyball and track and field), Darnee Williams (cross country and track and field), Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo (cross country and track and field), Farinha (cross country and track and field), Joseph Levier III (cross country and track and field) and Allen (cross fountry and track and field).
“We are very proud of our student-athletes who completed their work in the classroom while being an active member on their teams,” said Director of Athletic Nancy Sikobe. “I hope this will encourage our student-athletes to continue to strive for academic excellence.”
2022-23 GCAC Honor Roll
Cross Country, Track and Field: Tyvonne Allen, Channing Arvie, Jean-Marie Farinha, Reshaun Fridie, Xavier Hutchinson, Joseph Levier III, Michael Lewis, Fatima Ortega, De Lisha Paul, Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo, Darnee Williams
Basketball: Kewaysha Alsup, Elizabeth Camacho, Kaitlyn Davis, Kameron Fitzpatrick, Demarius Houston, Kayja Jackson, Treagan Lockett, Minnie Miller, Shamir Mosley, Robert Ogola, Alaeh Pressley
Baseball: Isaac Burciaga, Luis Chapa, Colby Chilek, Derwin Cooks, Daniel Cox, Matthew Drabbant, Taber Dunn, Dante Enrriquez, Dennis Everson II, Caidin Franklin, Alexander Garcia, Marquis Kuykendall, Coren Lewis, Luis Mares, Allan Mendoza, Jacob Perez, Albert Thurston II, Jerrius Vickers, Dylan Washington, Donovan Rice, Julian Rosales, Alexander San Miguel
Volleyball: Maya Damijo, Jordan Dansby, Alyssa Fulton, LeAndria Jackson, Marissa Neal, Fatima Ortega, Alia Scott, Hailie Williams, Kailie Williams