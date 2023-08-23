The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams will run in six meets culminating in the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship as the teams revealed their schedule Wednesday.
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will open the season Sept. 1 at McMurry University’s Big Country Festival in Abilene, Texas. Both teams ran at the meet in 2021 when it was named the Bill Libby Invitational.
On Sept. 8, Wiley College will run at Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational. It will be the third straight season its run at the meet. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will close out September at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Invitational on Sept. 16.
Both teams will run down the street from campus at East Texas Baptist University’s Tiger Invitational on Oct. 7 in Marshall City Arena. Wiley College will follow that meet with Mississippi College’s Watson Collegiate Classic. The 2023 GCAC Championship will be held at the Oakville Indian Mounds cross country course for the second consecutive season on Oct. 20.
The Wildcats return four from last season’s team which finished runner-up in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Joseph Levier III and Javoun Goldsby earned All-GCAC. The Lady Wildcats bring back three runners from last season’s team, which placed third at the GCAC Championship.