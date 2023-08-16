Wiley College Director of Athletics and Head Volleyball Coach Nancy Sikobe announces the hiring of former All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference middle blocker Obadiah Montgomery as assistant coach.
Montgomery joins the Lady Wildcats after spending last season as an assistant coach at her alma mater Tougaloo College. She was also previously an assistant coach at Brandon High School and Head coach at Brandon Middle School (Miss.).
At Tougaloo College, Montgomery was a dual-sport athlete — competing in volleyball and basketball from 2015-19. She led the volleyball team in blocks in three of her four seasons and led the GCAC in 2017. In four seasons she recorded 336 blocks with 159 solo and 177 on assists. Montgomery earned All-GCAC Second Team in 2018 and was named to the 2017 All-Tournament team. She led the basketball team with 27 blocked shots and ranked second in the GCAC with 1.29 blocks per game in 2018-19.
As a coach, she helped tutor Bailey Jones to become an All-GCAC Honorable Mention.
While Montgomery played for Tougaloo, Sikobe was the head coach at Dillard University. Along with meeting twice in the regular season, they competed against each other in the GCAC Semifinals twice. Sikobe and Dillard won in 2017 while Montgomery and Tougaloo advanced in 2018.
“I have watched Ms. Montgomery as a student-athlete and now as a coach, Sikobe said. “I can describe her as productive, committed to the wellbeing of the student-athletes, industrious, ambitious, decisive and strives to work hard and learn more. Montgomery has good relations in the region which will help with recruiting solid student-athletes to Wiley College.”
After competing against her, Montgomery is honored to work under the leadership of Sikobe.
“I love her coaching style,” she said. “I’m going to respect her standards. She holds her players to high standards to be better women not only on the court but off the court as well.”
Montgomery will assist Sikobe in guiding a young team that returns four players from last season. The Lady Wildcats are coming off an 11-win season and their seventh straight appearance in the conference semifinals.