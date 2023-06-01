Wiley College women’s basketball player Kaitlyn Davis was recognized by the Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation as the 2022-23 Female College Student-Athlete of the Year during a banquet on May 21.
Davis was one of over 40 student-athletes from across the region that were honored. She received this award for her outstanding performance on and off the court. Kaitlyn Davis is a dynamic player who demonstrated outstanding ability as the leading scorer for the past two seasons, and as one of the highest scorers in the program’s nearly 50-year history. Davis is a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week and was selected for the All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Second Team. Not only is her ability on the court impressive, but she was also repeatedly an academic star with a 3.35 overall grade-point average.
“Wiley College is extremely proud of Ms. Davis, she was able to demonstrate a level of persistence that is the backbone of the Wiley College Athletics Program. Faced with considerable adversity, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the passing of Coach Tiffany Jackson, Ms. Davis continued to lead the team with a sense of pride and passion. Ms. Davis has earned this phenomenal distinction from the Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation as Student-Athlete of the Year,” said Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr., J.D., Ph.D.
Wiley College’s athletic program has over 150 student-athletes who are committed to academic and athletic excellence. Six teams finished in the top four of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. The Department of Athletics boasts a GPA of over 3.0. The college has committed to strengthening the athletic program with the introduction of new JV teams, a capital improvement campaign of $3.4 million and a completed renovation of the Alumni Gym.
“Our athletics program is designed as an opportunity for students to play the sports they love while obtaining a college degree. Kaitlyn Davis ’23 is an example of how students who are part of our athletic program thrive. She has demonstrated the spirit of Wiley College athletics over and over again through her many accolades and actions,” said Tashia Bradley, chief operating officer.
The Longview Orthopadedic Star Foundation is just one of several organizations which recognize Wiley College student athletes’ performances in competition and the classroom. Along with the NAIA and GCAC, Wiley College athletics program has received awards from Diverse Education, College Sports Communicators, the Rice Fame Group, and various coaching associations.
The Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation creates strategic partnerships that equip it to award excellence in athletics and academics and develop opportunities for education as we inspire students to reinvest and serve in East Texas while impacting the world.