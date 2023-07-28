Wiley College Sports Information Director Andrew Glover was rewarded for his outstanding coverage of the Wildcats’ Inaugural season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference as his peers voted him 2022-23 GCAC Sports Information Director of the Year.
Glover was nominated for NAIA Sports Information Director of the Year, which will be announced on NAIA National Awards Day in September. This is the second time in four years Glover has won conference sports information director of the year. He claimed the Red River Athletic Conference title following the 2019-20 season. Glover is the first Wiley College sports information director to win the award twice and to win in different conferences.
“To gain my colleagues’ respect and have them select me in my first year in the conference is truly an honor,” Glover said. “It’s awesome to see my hard work recognizing our athletes get noticed. Winning this award for a second time is very special.”
This is Glover’s second honor during the 2022-23 season as he was selected as the Black College Nines Sports Information Director of the Year for his coverage of the baseball team.
In his eighth year as Wiley College’s sports information director, Glover provided regular coverage of the Wildcats’ athletic achievements. He successfully nominated 28 GCAC Athletes of the Week and 37 student-athletes for academic awards, including NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes, College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and All-America and Diverse Education Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars. During the summer of 2022, Glover headed a redesign of wileyathletics.com and switched it to the PrestoSports platform.
Glover provided coverage at the GCAC men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field and baseball championships. He provided the commentators with quality notes about the respective programs which enhanced their broadcasts.
On the Wiley College Athletics social media accounts, Glover created outstanding graphics to promote contests, awards, top performances and athlete birthdays. Under his creative control, the Twitter and Facebook accounts surpassed 3,000 followers and likes. The Instagram account advanced to over 2,000 followers. Glover’s social media posts reached 910,444 accounts.
“Mr. Glover is one of the most passionate people on our staff,” said Director of Athletics Nancy Sikobe. “He holds himself to a standard of excellence. We appreciate the countless hours he puts in promoting our athletic programs and student-athletes.”
Along with his sports information duties, Glover is the Department of Athletics Champion of Character Liaison and completes the annual assessment report. This year, Glover will be the chair of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Council of Sports Information Directors.