PORTLAND, Ore. — In the third West Coast match of their spring break trip, East Texas Baptist University came up short against Lewis and Clark College, 7-2. ETBU is now 6-7 on the year.
ETBU took a 2-1 lead in doubles play to start the match. Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli won 8-4 over Matt Chio and Kai Wills at No. 2 doubles. Zachary Couch and Max Karseno then won, 8-2, at No. 3 doubles over Landon Cronin and Alberto Dos Santos.
Two tiebreaking matches in singles became the difference in the match at No. 1 and No. 4 singles. Black fell to Kristian Peev at No. 1, 5-7, 7-5, 5-7, in a very close match. Austin Slade then had a heartbreaking loss at No. 4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, to Wade McDermott. Another close match at No. 2 singles went to L&C as Ferraro Brocanelli lost, 5-7, 4-6, in the third close singles match that made the difference in the match.
ETBU finished their West Coast trip vs. Willamette University on Wednesday night in Salem, Ore.