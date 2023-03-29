GEORGETOWN — Meeting in Central Texas to face a team from Oregon, East Texas Baptist University lost the neutral match to Pacific University, 7-2. ETBU is now 8-8 on the year.
ETBU earned their first point in doubles at No. 3 with Jacob Daniell and Slade Austin winning, 8-3. Sam Black and Max Karseno came close at No. 2 but fell, 8-6.
In singles play, Karseno won the second point of the match at No. 4 in a tie breaker. He defeated Ben Dubois coming back after the first set, 6-7, 6-3, 10-4. Slade fell in a tie breaking match at No. 3, 6-4, 4-6, 4-10. Jake Gibson then lost at No. 2, 7-6, 6-1.
ETBU will be at the University of the Ozarks on Friday for an ASC East match at 3 p.m.