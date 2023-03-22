MARSHALL — Winning a program best eighth match in a season, East Texas Baptist University shut out Howard Payne University, 9-0, in American Southwest Conference East Division play. ETBU is now 8-7 and 1-0 in the ASC East.
ETBU started off with a 3-0 lead in doubles as Jacob Daniell and Jake Gibson won at No. 1 doubles, 8-6. Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli then won, 8-5, at No. 2 doubles. Max Karseno and Zachary Couch shut out their opponents at No. 3, 8-0.
Randal Lemmon shutout his opponent, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 6 singles, and then Black won at No. 1, 6-2, 6-0. Brocanelli won at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4, and Austin Slade took No. 3, 6-1, 6-0. Couch then added a point at No. 4, 6-3, 6-2, and Daniell earned the ninth point, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 5.
ETBU will next play Pacific University on Saturday in Georgetown.