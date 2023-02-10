MARSHALL — As one of the top tier women’s tennis programs in the American Southwest Conference, East Texas Baptist University has been chosen to finish second in the East Division for the 2023 spring season. ETBU went 3-1 last year in the East Division and returns four starters from last year.
ETBU received 39 points for second place behind Texas Dallas’ 50 points. They came in front of LeTourneau (29 points), Ozarks (20 points) and Howard Payne (12 points). This will be the first year that HPU competes in the East Division.
Junior Abby Seward and Freshman Bailey Smith are on the ASC Preseason Players to Watch List. Seward is a transfer this year and was the ITA ‘A’ Draw consolation runner-up this fall at Trinity University. Seward then won three matches in the ‘C’ Draw falling in the championship match.
Returning this year are sophomore’s Jayde Childress and Isabelle Duarte and junior’s Andrea Alvarez and Keelie Stamson. Childress was the ASC East Freshman of the Year and as All-ASC East second team for number one singles and number two doubles. Alvarez was then All-ASC East second team at number three singles.
ETBU made some noise in fall 2022 as they won two draw championships and two consolation championships at the ITA Regional Championships. They also won nine of the 12 first-round singles and three draw championships at the UMHB Fall Invite.
They start their season spring season on Friday in Seguin against Texas Lutheran University.
Men’s tennis picked to finish second
MARSHALL — Continuing their fall momentum as a team to look out for, the East Texas Baptist University men’s tennis team has been picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference East Division. They edged out LeTourneau University for second place with 34 points.
Texas Dallas was chosen to win the East Division with 50 points, followed by ETBU, LeTourneau (32 points), Ozarks (23 points) and Howard Payne (11 points). ETBU went 1-3 last season in the ASC East but had an exciting fall with a strong recruiting class. Freshman Sam Black and graduate student Bruno Brocanelli are on the ASC Preseason Players to Watch List. Both are newcomers to the program this season.
The fall proved to be an eye opener for ETBU as they created some noise at the ITA Regional Championships. For the first time in program history, they won a championship draw as Brocanelli and Jake Gibson took the ‘B’ doubles championship over UMHB. Slade Austin then lost in the ‘B’ draw singles championship on a super tie breaker.
Austin and Randall Lemon both return from last year’s team as head coach Drew Lambert brought in nine new players. Austin was an All-ASC second team selection at doubles.
ETBU starts their 2023 spring season in Central Texas on Friday at Texas Lutheran University.