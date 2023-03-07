MARSHALL — In their second match on Saturday, East Texas Baptist University swept the day by shutting out the University of Dallas, 9-0, in women’s tennis. ETBU is now 7-3 on the year.
Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone took the No. 1 doubles, 8-1, for the first point. Isabelle Duarte and Shyan Darr then won the No. 2 match, 8-1. Andrea Alvarez and Keelie Stamson then won by default at No. 3.
Childress then won the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-0, and Andrea Alvarez took the No. 2 match, 6-0, 6-0. Durante then won the No. 3 match, 6-2, 6-1, and Malone made it a 7-0 lead at No. 4, 6-0, 6-2. Stamson then won No. 5 match, 6-4, 6-3, in the most competitive match. Darr earned a point winning by forfeit at No. 6.
ETBU will play next on Friday in Washington at Puget Sound.
Friday
In a match that could have gone either way, Concordia University Texas snuck by East Texas Baptist University, 6-3. ETBU is now 5-3 on the year.
In doubles play, ETBU won the No. 2 match, 8-6, as Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone defeated Kayla Pena and Isabella Cepeda. In a close No. 3 match, Fernanda Ruiz Burkhart and Isabelle Duarte lost, 8-6. The No. 1 match went to CTX, 8-4.
Maryam Sharfeldin won the No. 5 singles, 6-3, 6-4, over Trinity Klamecki for the second point. Duarte then won the No. 6 competition, 7-6, 3-6, 10-5, in a tiebreaker over Kaitlin Stevens. A point that went to CTX in a close match came at No. 4 as Ruiz Burkhart fell in a tiebreaker, 6-2, 6-7, 8-10.
The two close matches at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles became the difference in the match.
Men
MARSHALL — Winning their fifth match of the year, East Texas Baptist University came away with an 8-1 victory over the University of Dallas. ETBU is now 5-5 on the year.
ETBU swept through doubles play to go up, 3-0. Jake Gibson and Jacob Daniell won 8-3 at No. 1 and then Zachary Couch and Slade Austin earned a shutout at No. 2 doubles, 8-0. Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli and Carson Crow won by default at No. 3.
Five matches were won in singles play, starting at No. 2 by Randal Lemmon in a tie breaker, 2-6, 6-3, 10-2. Drew Van Wyk then won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1, while Crow took the No. 4 match, 6-1, 6-1. Luca Hettstedt won at No. 5 by default, and Daniell took the No. 6 win by forfeit.
ETBU will be in Washington Friday to face the University of Puget Sound.
Friday
Taking a point from Concordia University Texas, East Texas Baptist University fell to the Tornados, 8-1. ETBU is now 4-4 on the year.
Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli won the No. 2 doubles match, 8-4, over Esteban Arredondo and Nico De La Pena for the only point of the match. ETBU fell in No. 1, 8-1, and No. 3, 8-4.
Jake Gibson had the closest singles match at No. 3, falling in a tiebreaker, 1-6, 6-4, 1-6. Black had a close match at No. 1 coming up short, 2-6, 6-7, while Austin Slade fell at No. 4, 0-6, 5-7.