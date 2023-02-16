SEGUIN — In their first match of the 2023 spring season, the East Texas Baptist University women’s tennis team dominated Texas Lutheran University, 8-1, for the win. ETBU is now 1-0 on the year.
ETBU started off with a 2-1 lead in doubles. They fell in number two doubles, 8-4, to go down 1-0, but bounced back with two straight wins. Izzy Duarte and Grayce Malone teamed up for the No. 3 doubles win over Katlyn Enloe and Haley Hoffman. Addy Seward and Bailey Smith then won, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles over Paula Acosta and Elena Bracaleon.
Taking all six matches in singles play, Smith won the first match point at No. 2 position, 6-4, 6-3, over Victoria Gonzales. Andrea Alvarez then won the No. 3 match, 6-4, 6-2, over Acosta. Seward made it 4-1 after winning No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1, against Bracaleon. The sixth point came at No. 4 singles by Maryam Sharafeldin over Christa Bennett, in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8), 6-2. Shyan Darr won the No. 6 position, 6-3, 6-0, over Hoffman for the seventh team point. Duarte finished off the scoring at No. 5 in a tie breaker, 7-6 (1), 6-1, over Kaitlyn Enloe as ETBU won, 8-1.
ETBU will be at home on Friday, Feb. 17, hosting both Austin College and Schreiner University.
Men
SEGUIN — Starting off with a 3-0 lead after doubles, the East Texas Baptist University men’s tennis team won, 8-1, over Texas Lutheran University. ETBU is now 1-0.
The first three wins of the match went in order in doubles, one, two, three. Jake Gibson and Jacob Daniell won the No. 1 match, 8-3, over Cash Herrera and Austin Hudson. Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli took the No. 2 match, 8-3, against Brody Smith and Logan Randal. In the closest match, Zach Couch and Drew Van Wyk won, 8-5, over Eric Moninger and Xavier Cristan.
ETBU then won five of the six singles matches. Again, the order of the wins came in one through five as ETBU fell singles No. 6. Black won the No. 1 match, 6-0, 6-2 over Herrera followed by Brocanelli winning the No. 2 match, 6-1, 6-1, vs. Moninger. Slade Austin gave ETBU their sixth team point with a 6-3, 6-2, win over Smith at No. 3. Couch then took the No. 4 match, 6-4, 6-1, against Randall, and Gibson finished up the scoring, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 5 vs. Austin Hudson. Randal Lemmon fell in the No. 6 match in a tie breaker, 6-3, 1-6, 8-10.
ETBU will host both Austin College and Schreiner University on Friday, Feb. 17.