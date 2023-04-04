CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Holding off the University of the Ozarks to stay undefeated in the American Southwest Conference East Division, East Texas Baptist University moved to 2-0 with a 5-4 victory on the road. ETBU is now 9-8 on the year and 2-0 in the ASC East.
ETBU took at 2-1 lead in doubles to start the match. Jake Gibson and Jacob Daniell won 8-4 at No. 1, and then Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli won 8-1 at No. 2 match. Zachary Couch and Max Karseno fell in a tiebreaker at No. 3, 7-6.
Black then won the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-4, for point three. Couch gave ETBU their fourth point from the No. 5 match, 6-1, 7-6. Gibson won the match in a tiebreaking three set match at No. 3, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, as ETBU won 5-4.
They have now won three of their last four matches and host LeTourneau University on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Women’s Tennis wins third match in a row
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Winning their third match in a row, East Texas Baptist University shut out the University of the Ozarks, 9-0, moving to 11-5 on the year. With the win, ETBU is now 2-0 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
ETBU cruised through doubles for a 3-0 lead. Addy Seward and Bailey Smith were at No. 1, and Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone at No. 2; both won, 8-2. Maryam Sharafeldin and Fernanda Ruiz Burkart won the No. three match, 8-3.
Seward then won the No. 1 match in a shutout, 6-0, 6-0. Childress took the No. 2 singles match, 6-3, 6-1, and the Andrea Alvarez won 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3. Sharafeldin only allowed one point, winning, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 4. Ruiz Burkart then won the No. 5, 6-1, 6-3, before Isabelle Duarte took the No. 6 match, 6-1, 6-1.
ETBU will host LeTourneau University on Thursday.