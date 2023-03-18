SALEM, Ore. — Finishing up the West Coast Spring Break trip with a victory, East Texas Baptist University dominated Willamette University, 7-2. ETBU ends their trip at 2-2 against West Coast teams and is now 7-7 on the year.
Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli combined for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles for the first point. Zachary Couch and Max Karseno then won the No. 3 match, 8-1. Jake Gibson and Jacob Daniell fell at No. 1 doubles, 8-7 (3-7), as ETBU had a 2-1 lead after doubles play.
Ferraro Brocanelli won a tiebreaker at No. 2 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3), for the third point. Gibson followed at No. 3, 7-5, 6-4, and Austin Slade won the No. 4 match, 6-1, 6-4. Couch then took the No. 5 match in a shutout, 6-0, 6-0, and Daniell won No. 6, 6-0, 6-2.
ETBU will host Howard Payne University on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Complex.
Women
SALEM, Ore. — Taking a 5-1 decision over Willamette University in Oregon, East Texas Baptist University finished up their spring break trip at 2-2. They are now 9-5 on the year.
ETBU took a 2-1 lead in doubles winning the No. 1 and three matches. Addy Seward and Fernanda Ruiz Burkhart won the No. 1 match, 8-5, as Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone earned an 8-2 win at No. 3.
Childress gave ETBU their third win at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1, and then Burkhart had a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles. Maryam Sharafeldin was the fifth point as she won by retirement, 6-1, retirement, at No. 4 singles.
ETBU will take on Howard Payne University on Saturday in Marshall at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Complex.