TACOMA, Wash. — Opening up their spring break trip to the West Coast with a victory, East Texas Baptist University won, 8-1, over the University of Puget Sound. ETBU is now 6-5 on the year.
ETBU swept through doubles play for the quick 3-0 lead. Jake Gibson and Jacob Daniell won at No. 1, 8-6, and then Sam Black and Bruno Ferraro Brocanelli took the No. 2 match, 8-2. Zachary Couch and Max Karseno finished of the scoring in a close, 8-7, win at No. 3.
Taking matches one through five, ETBU breezed through matches one, four and five. Black won the No. 1 match, 6-4, 6-2, followed by Couch taking the No. 4 match, 6-3, 6-3. Danielle won his No. 5 match, 6-2, 6-2. Slade and Gibson pulled off wins in tiebreakers. Slade held off Carson Ward, 4-6, 6-3, 6-5 (10-5) for the win at No. 3, and then Gibson won the No. 2 match, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Women
TACOMA, Wash. — Breezing through their opening match on the West Coast for spring break, East Texas Baptist University won, 7-2, over the University of Puget Sound. ETBU is now 8-3 on the year.
ETBU dropped one match in doubles play, winning matches No. 2 and No. 3. Isabelle Duarte and Shyan Darr won at No. 2, 8-4, and then Keelie Stamson and Andrea Alvarez were given a victory by default.
Taking five of the six singles matches, there were two tiebreaking matches as ETBU went 1-1 in them. ETBU fell in the No. 1 doubles tiebreaker but then Duarte won the No. 3 match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, for a point. ETBU the won at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-4, as Alvarez earned a point. Grayce Malone then won the No. 4 match, 6-3, 6-3, followed by Stamson taking No. 5, 6-3, 6-1. Darr won by default at No. 6 for the seventh point.