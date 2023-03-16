PORTLAND, Ore. — In their third match in four days on the West Coast, East Texas Baptist University fell in a women’s tennis match to Lewis and Clark College, 8-1. ETBU is now 8-6 on the year.
ETBU had four tiebreaking matches that became the difference in the score as they won just one. In doubles play, Addy Seward and Bailey Smith lost, 8-7, at No. 1. Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone then fell at No. 2 doubles, 8-6, as ETBU went down 3-0 in doubles.
Singles play brought one victory from Fernanda Ruiz Burkart at No. 5 singles as she won a close match, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, over Hayley Kreps. Seward dropped a tiebreaker at No. 1, 1-6, 6-3, 10-12, to Susanna Anand. Isabelle Duarte then fell at No. 6, 4-6, 6-2, 9-11.
ETBU was set to face Willamette on Wednesday in Salem, Oregon.