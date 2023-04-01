MARSHALL — Back in the regional rankings, the East Texas Baptist University women’s tennis team is 19th in the West Region. It is the first regional ranking since 2019 for the women’s program.
“Today is a great day to be a Tiger and to see all the hard work pay off for our young women’s tennis team,” says Head Coach Drew Lambert. “It’s been a few years since our last ranking so I am ecstatic to see their efforts come to fruition. We see this ranking as a stepping stone but not the ultimate goal as we are focused on conference play and making a run at the ASC tournament!”
There are four American Southwest Conference teams regionally ranked in the first rankings of the 2023 spring season. Texas Dallas is 11th, followed by Hardin-Simmons at 14th, ETBU at 19th and Mary Hardin-Baylor at 20th.
ETBU was last ranked in the final June 4, 2019, ranking at 13th in the West Region.
They will play their second ASC East match on Saturday in Arkansas at the University of the Ozarks at 11 a.m.