MARSHALL — Starting off American Southwest Conference East Division play right after spring break, East Texas Baptist University took an 8-1 win over Howard Payne University. ETBU is now 10-5 and 1-0 in the ASC East.
Addy Seward and Bailey Smith won at No. 1 doubles, 8-4, in the closest doubles match. Jayde Childress and Grayce Malone then won 8-3 at No. 2. Isabelle Duarte and Shyan Darr won by default for a 3-0 lead.
HPU won just on match in singles play at No. 2. Seward won the No. 1 singles match, 6-2, 6-2, followed by wins by Andrea Alvarez, 6-3, 6-2, and Maryam Sharafeldin, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 3 and 4 matches. Both Fernanda Ruiz Burkhart and Duarte won by default at No. 5 and 6.
ETBU will host Hendrix College on Friday, March 24 at noon.