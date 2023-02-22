ETBU Sports Information
LUBBOCK — In their third indoor meet of the season, the East Texas Baptist University women’s track and field team had a small but mighty showing at the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier. Payton Clark smashed the team record in the 400-meter record, beating the previous record by over three seconds.
Clark had an incredible meet setting a new team record of 1:04.04 in the 400-meter dash. She also competed in the 200-meter dash, coming in 31st place with a time of 27.77. Clark was right behind fellow teammate Neelie Schiel, who came in 30th with a time of 27.68. Schiel was a quarter of a second off of the season record.
Below are the results of the meet.
200 Meter Dash: Neelie Schiel – 30th, 27.68, Payton Clark – 31st, 27.77
400 Meter Dash: Payton Clark – 20th, 1:04.04
Men
LUBBOCK — Heading up to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier, the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field team came up big in the third meet of the season. Elijah Baker broke the team record in the 800-meter run by over a second with a time of 2:02.27.
The Tigers had a great showing overall with many of the times posted by ETBU being the best NCAA Division III times at the event. Brandon Powell had the best D3 time in the 60-meter dash with a 6.91 for seventh place. Detaveon Lewis was right behind him in eighth with a 6.97. In the 200-meter, Rangel Miller came in 21st with a 22.37, while Carlos Torres-Izquierdo was three tenths behind in 26th. Miller also came in 10th in the 400-meter dash at 49.61. Torres-Izquierdo was just over a second behind with a 50.69. Trenton Milner was the sole jumper coming in 16th in the pole vault with a height of 4.05 meters.
Below are the results of the meet.
60 Meter Dash: Brandon Powell – 7th, 6.91, Detaveon Lewis – 8th, 6.97
200 Meter Dash: Rangel Miller – 21st, 22.37, Carlos Torres-Izquierdo – 26th, 22.67
400 Meter Dash: Rangel Miller – 10th, 49.61, Carlos Torres-Izquierdo – 20th, 50.69
800 Meter Run: Elijah Baker – 22nd, 2:02.27
Pole Vault: Trenton Milner – 16th, 4.05m