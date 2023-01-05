MARSHALL — Adding to the staff for the East Texas Baptist University cross country and track and field programs, former student-athlete Rachel Morrison has been hired as an assistant coach. Morrison ran in both programs for five years and graduated from ETBU in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management and earned a master’s degree in business administration in May 2022.
“Adding Rachel to the coaching staff was a no-brainer and is a great addition to the cross country and track & field programs,” said Head Coach Zach Richardson. “Rachel has spent the last five seasons competing for us and has spent the last three seasons as a student worker. She knows all the ins and outs of how we operate and is ready to put her own spin on things. To say that I am excited for her to step into this role is an understatement. She has been a part of our program’s success from the start and I know she will continue that trend of success as an assistant coach.”
Morrison started her career at ETBU in 2018 and helped ETBU tie a program best, third place finish in the ASC Cross Country Championships in 2021. She has placed in the top 25 at the ASC Championship meet four times and ran three times at the NCAA Division III regional championships. Her top finish came at the 2019 Nicole Lehman Invitational in third place.
In track and field, she finished third this last spring in the 10,000 meter run at the ASC Championships, as her best finish in her career. In 2021, she helped the team to a program best third place finish at the ASC Track Championships.
Academically, she was a four-time ASC All-Academic team member and was named the 2022 ASC Women’s Cross Country Distinguished Scholar Athlete award winner by her peers. She is only the second person in program history to receive that award.
Morrison will start coaching for ETBU in January 2023.