HOUSTON — Heading down to Houston for the FasTrak Athletix Collegiate Challenge, the East Texas Baptist University women’s track and field team broke two team records against stiff competition. Neelie Schiel came in second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.56, and Alyson Prosperie was second in the 800-meter with a time of 2:33.21.
It was a good showing overall, with several top 15 finishes. Scarlett Perez came in 13th in the mile run, with a time of 5:45.13. while Payton Clark was 14th in the 400-meter run (1:07.18) and 15th in the 200 meter dash (27.43).
Below are the results of the meet.
60 Meter Hurdles: Neelie Schiel – 2nd, 9.56
200 Meter Dash: Payton Clark – 15th, 27.43, Neelie Schiel – 21st, 27.91
400 Meter Dash: Payton Clark – 14th, 1:07.18
800 Meter Run: Allyson Prosperie – 2nd, 2:33.21
One Mile Run: Scarlett Perez – 13th, 5:45.13, Phoebe Dunham – 18th, 5:51.39
Men
HOUSTON — In their second indoor meet of the 2023 season, the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field team had a pair of wins at the FasTrak College Challenge in Houston. Brandon Powell broke the school record in the indoor 200 meter dash, while Elijah Baker set a new record for the 800 meter run.
Powell set a new school record in the 200-meter dash, finishing with a 21.87. He broke his previous record of 22.55 seconds, which he set last year at Pittsburgh State. Baker set his record in the 800-meter run breaking the previous school record of 2:05.40 with a time of 2:03.45. Rangel Miller also had a strong showing on the day, winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.06.
The team had a phenomenal meet overall, with Powell and Detaveon Lewis finishing third and seventh, in the 60-meter dash. De’Leon Jones took second place in the 60-meter hurdles, while Lewis finished ninth in the 200-meter dash. Carlos Torres-Izquierdo was top five in the 400-meter dash, and Elijah Baker cracked top five in the 800-meter run. ETBU came in sixth in the distance medley relay at 11:39.53
Below are the results for the meet.
60 Meter Dash: Brandon Powell – 3rd, 6.95, Detaveon Lewis – 7th, 7.06
60 Meter Hurdles: De’Leon Jones – 2nd, 8.67
200 Meter Dash: Brandon Powell – 1st, 21.87, Detaveon Lewis – 9th, 22.79, Carlos Torres-Izquierdo – 24th, 23.36, Aidan Berwise – 26th, 23.47, Malik Cooper – 47th, 24.36
400 Meter Dash: Rangel Miller – 1st, 50.06, Carlos Torres-Izquierdo – 4th, 50.98, Aidan Berwise – 16th, 53.31
800 Meter Dash: Elijah Baker – 5th, 2:03.45, Cameron Crenshaw – 15th, 2:10.32, Daniel Zepeda – 2:12.32
Distance Medley: 6th, 11.39.53
Long Jump: Donyvan Givens – 5th, 6.53m
Pole Vault: Trenton Milner – no height