AUSTIN — Running amongst the best athletes in the United States at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field team competed in two events on Friday morning. ETBU represented in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 meter relay.
Detaveon Lewis and Caster Brandon ran in the enormous 100-meter dash field. With close to 20 heats for it, Lewis ran in heat 16, which was on the Texas Longhorns Network. He came in fourth in his heat at 10.66 running against NCAA Division I competition from Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe along with other Division I and II competitors. His time landed him 73rd overall out of 141 competitors. Brandon ran in heat 17 with a time of 11.31 against UCLA, Eastern Michigan, Baylor and Louisville. He finished in 140th place.
In the 4x100 meter relay with 30 competitors, ETBU came in 22nd place with a time of 41.94. Lewis, Brandon, Malik Cooper and Brandon Powell ran in heat 5 against Abilene Christian, UT Arlington, Jackson State, Washington State, Ole Miss and Northern Arizona.
This is the first time ETBU has been back to the Texas Relays since 2019.