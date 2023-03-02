BOSTON, Mass. — Trying to qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championship meet, the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field program had three student-athletes compete at Boston University. Detavion Lewis, Brandon Powell and Rangel Miller all ran in two events.
Lewis had a great showing in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.97, finishing seventh overall out of 41 participants. He was third in the preliminaries and recorded the top NCAA Division III time in the event facing NCAA Division I, II, and unattached runners. Powell then ran a 7.02 in the 60-meter dash for second in his heat.
Miller ran in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.18, which was 17th out of 37 runners. He was also third in his heat.
Powell, Miller and Lewis all ran in the 200-meter dash. Powell had the best time of the three at 22.01 for a 20th place finish out of 60 participants. He was also the top runner in his heat. Miller then ran at 22.45 for 30th place, and Lewis finished in 33rd with a time of 22.73.
This was the last indoor meet of the year for ETBU as they will wait to see if they make the cut for the indoor national meet.
