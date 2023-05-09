ABILENE — Three individuals won the American Southwest Conference championships as East Texas Baptist University finished third at the championship meet with 73 points to tie the best finish in program history. ETBU had three ASC Individual Championships and Neelie Schiel was the ASC Most Outstanding Field Athlete, earning the program’s first-ever field award.
“We entered this season knowing what we were capable of. It takes an entire team to contribute at the conference meet and our men and womenfeets program showed up and showed out,” said Head Coach Zach Richardson. “We had multiple athletes scoring and walked away with 10 event wins between the two teams. This led our men placing second, which was their highest placing and points total ever and our women’s team to come tied for third overall. I couldn’t be prouder of my team and the athletes who gave it their all this weekend.”
Schiel, Graycee Mosley and Payton Clark won the individual championships and set new program records. Scheil took the javelin throw at 141 feet, 6 inches and then was third in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.01. Mosley threw a 128 feet, 10 inches in the discuss to claim her championship, and Clark won the 400-meter dash at 59.02.
There were also five top five finishes, including both relay teams. Clark finished in second in the 200-meter dash and Shakayla Crowder came in fifth in the discus at 119 feet, 7 inches.
The third-place finish ties the best finish in program history from 2021.
ASC Championships
Neelie Schiel – Javelin (141 feet, 6 inches – first of 14)
Graycee Mosley – Discus (128 feet, 10 inches – first of 16)
Payton Clark – 400 Meter Dash (59.02 – first of 8)
Top 5 Finishes
Payton Clark – 200 Meter Dash (25.52 – second)
Shakayla Browder – Discus (119 feet, 7 inches – fifth)
4x100 Meter Relay – (50.65 – third)
Neelie Schiel – 100 Meter Dash Hurdles Finals (16.01 – third)
4x400 Meter Relay – (4:18.37 – fourth)
Men
ABILENE — It was a special weekend in Abilene for the American Southwest Conference Men’s Track & Field Championship Meet as East Texas Baptist University finished in second place with a program best 164 points. It is the highest finish in program history as they recorded seven individual ASC Championships. Brandon Powell won three individual ASC Championships, was a member of both ASC relay championship teams and finished with five first place finishes to be named the ASC Most Outstanding Track Athlete.
Powell becomes the second ETBU student-athlete to win the ASC’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete as Mack Broussard gained the first in 2019. Powell helped ETBU to four first place finishes in the track area in the 100-meter dash (10.40), 200-meter dash (21.02), 4x100 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay. He also won the high jump (6 feet, 6.75 inches), helping with 50 points.
Landry Pedroza, Rangel Miller,and Brandon Powell all won individual championships, while the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay repeated as champions. Pedroza won the javelin thrown with a 191 feet, 6 inches thrown out of 20 participants, setting a new ETBU record. Miller repeated as the 400-meter dash champion with a time of 48.29.
The 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Gilbert Dominguez, Powell, Caster Brandon and Detaveon Lewis, came away with a 41.03 to win their second straight ASC Championship. ETBU has now won three out of the last four 4x100 meter relay championships, also winning in 2019 (no 2020 meet), 2022 and 2023. The 4x400 meter relay team ran a 3:17.28 for a repeat championship as Carlos Torres-Izquierdo, Powell, Lewis and Miller all won again.
Along with the championships, there were 11 top five finishes at the championships. Christian Booker set a new ETBU record in the discus at 151 feet 10 inches for second place. Lewis finished second in the 100-meter dash (10.47) and was third in the 200-meter hurdles (53.27). Jordyn Williams was then second in the 400-meter hurdles for a new ETBU record of 53.27. He also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.99 for another program record.
Ty Sebek threw 46 feet, 6.5 inches in the shot put for third place. Donyvan Givens was then third in the triple jump at 13.52 meters and fifth in the high jump at 6 feet. Trenton Milner competed in the decathlon for a fourth-place finish and a program best 5,082 points. After his championship in the 400-meter dash, Miller was fourth in the 200-meter dash at 21.77. Francis Michael came in fifth in the triple jump at 12.64 meters.
ASC Champions
Landry Pedroza – Javelin (191 feet, 6 inches – first of 20)
Brandon Powell – High Jump (6 feet, 6.75 inches – first of nine)
Brandon Powell – 100 Meter Dash (10.40 – first of eight)
Brandon Powell – 200 Meter Dash (21.02 – first of eight)
Rangel Miller – 400 Meter Dash (48.29 – first of eight)
4x100 Meter Relay – 41.03 (first of six)
4x400 Meter Relay – 3:17.28 (first of six)
Top 5 Finish
Christian Booker – Discus (151 feet, 10 inches – second)
Detaveon Lewis – 100 Meter Dash Finals (10.47 – second)
Jordyn Williams – 400 Meter Dash Hurdles (53.27 – second)
Dateveon Lewis – 200 Meter Hurdles (53.27 – third)
Ty Sebek – Shot Put (45 feet, 6.5 inches – third)
Donyvan Givens – Triple Jumps (13.52 meters – third)
Rangel Miller — 200 Meter Dash (21.77 — fourth)
Jordyn Williams – 110 Meter Hurdles Finals (14.99 – fourth)
Trenton Milner – Decathlon (5,082 points — fourth)
Francis Michael – Triple Jump (12.64 meters – fifth)
Donyvan Givens – High Jump (6 feet – fifth)
