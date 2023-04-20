NACOGDOCHES — Traveling a short distance to Stephen F. Austin University, the East Texas Baptist University women’s track and field team participated in the Carl Kight Invitational on Saturday, April 15. ETBU competed against NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA programs in one of the biggest meets in East Texas.
ETBU had two top 10 finishes in Phoebe Dunham and Graycee Mosely. Dunhma ran a 12:19.86 to come in seventh in the 3,000 Meter Steeple Chase. Mosely then threw 116 feet, 2 inches in the discus for 10th place out of 19 competitors.
They will next compete on Thursday, April 27 at the Texas A&M Commerce Meet in Commerce.
Top 10 Finishes: Phoebe Dunham — 3,000 meter steeple chase — 12:19.86 (7th); Graycee Mosely — Discus – 116 feet, 2 inches (10th)
Results
Achefeet Anderson: 800 Meter Run – 2:31.44 (18th)
Kaitlyn Barber: Shot Put – 29 feet, 9.5 inches (15th); Discus – 82 feet, 5 inches (15th)
Shakayla Browder: Shot Put – 30 feet, 5.25 inches (14th); Discus – 102 feet, 6 inches (11th)
Payton Clark: 400 Meter Run – 1:00.9 (12th); 200 Meter Dash – 26.31 (29th)
Nakayla Holloway: Shot Put – 29 feet, 8.25 inches (16th); Discus – 86 feet, 7 inches (14th)
Faith Hudson: 100 Meter Dash – 14.04 (29th); 200 Meter Dash – 29.69 (52nd)
Phoebe Dunham: 3,000 meter steeple chase — 12:19.86 (7th)
Graycee Mosely: Discus – 116 feet, 2 inches (10th)
Brooke O’Neal: 100 Meter Hurdles – 18.36 (22nd)
Allyson Prosperie: 400 Meter Run – 1:05.08 (21st); 800 Meter Run – 2:36.59 (20th)
Maddie Reid: 100 Meter Dash – 13.85 (28th); 200 Meter Dash – 28.80 (48th)
Men
Competing against NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA programs in the top East Texas track and field meet, the East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field program produced 10 top 10 finishes. Seven of the top 10 finishes came in sprints and distance while three were in field events.
Rangel Miller had the top finish for ETBU in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.06. He was third out of 43 sprinters in the event. The 4x100 meter relay team, made up of Gilbert Dominguez, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon and Detaveon Lewis, came in fourth place with a time of 41.09. Also with a fourth place finish was Noah Mink in the 3,000 meter steeple chase (10:18.13) and Landry Pedroza in the javelin (164 feet, 9 inches). The final to five finish came from Elijah Baker in the 3,000 meter steeple chase at 10:41.27.
ETBU will travel to Commerce on April 27 for a meet at Texas A&M Commerce.
Top 10 Finishes
4x100 Meter Relay – 41.09 (4th) — Gilbert Dominguez, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon, Detaveon Lewis; Elijah Baker — 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:41.27 (5th); Quinton Ford — 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:57.27 (6th); Trenton Milner — Javelin – 157 feet, 11 inches (8th); Rangel Miller — 400 Meter Run – 49.06 (3rd of 43); Noah Mink — 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:18.13 (4th); Landry Pedroza — Javelin – 164 feet, 9 inches (4th of 23); Brandon Powell — 200 Meter Dash – 21.33 (7th of 55); Ty Sebek — Discus – 133 feet, 8 inches (10th); Jordyn Williams — 400 Meter Hurdles – 56.11 (6th)
Results
4x100 Meter Relay – 41.09 (4th): Gilbert Dominguez, Brandon Powell, Caster Brandon, Detaveon Lewis
Elijah Baker: 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:41.27 (5th); 800 Meter Run — 2:01.92 (23rd)
Aidan Berwise: 400 Meter Hurdles – 59.80 (11th)
Christian Booker: Shot Put – 39 feet, 11.25 inches (16th); Hammer Throw – 77 feet, 7 inches (19th); Discus – 130 feet, 4 inches (11th)
Caster Brandon: 100 Meter Dash – 11.05 (34th)
Cameron Crenshaw: 1,500 meter run – 4:38.24 (32nd); 800 Meter Run – 2:13.14 (40th)
Karson Doherty: Long Jump – 19 feet, 10.5 inches (19th); 100 Meter Dash – 11.33 (42nd); 200 Meter Dash – 23.17 (42nd)
Gilbert Dominguez: 100 Meter Dash – 10.90 (19th)
Quinton Ford: 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:57.27 (6th); 800 Meter Run – 2;09.11 (35th)
Carlos Garibay: Javelin – 143 feet, 7 inches (11th)
Keithon Glenn: 1,500 meter run – 4:48.31 (34th); 800 Meter Run – 2:16.42 (42nd)
Beau Hill: Shot Put – 36 feet, 10.25 inches (18th); Hammer Throw – 94 feet, 0 inches (18th); Discus – 112 feet, 4 inches (17th)
De’Leon Jones: 110 Meter Hurdles – 16.40 (18th), 100 Meter Dash – 10.97 (27th)
Torrance Lattimore: 110 Meter Hurdles – 16.74 (19th); 400 Meter Hurdles – 1:01.20 (13th)
Detaveon Lewis: 100 Meter Dash – 10.99 (28th)
Trenton Milner: Javelin – 157 feet, 11 inches (8th); Shot Put – 33 feet, 10.75 inches (20th); Discus – 89 feet, 11 inches (20th)
Rangel Miller: 400 Meter Run – 49.06 (3rd of 43)
Noah Mink: 3,000 meter steeple chase – 10:18.13 (4th)
Landry Pedroza: Javelin – 164 feet, 9 inches (4th of 23)
Johnny Perez: Shot Put – 31 feet, 8.75 inches (21st); Discus – 87 feet, 7 inches (21st)
Brandon Powell: 100 Meter Dash – 10.79 (14th); 200 Meter Dash – 21.33 (7th of 55)
Ernest Reyna: Javelin – 112 feet, 7 inches (16th); Discus – 87 feet, 6 inches (22nd)
Ty Sebek: Shot Put – 42 feet, 1 inches (13th); Hammer Throw – 124 feet, 3 inches (17th); Discus – 133 feet, 8 inches (10th)
Da’Sean Thomas: 400 Meter Run – 52.51 (28th); 200 Meter Dash – 22.89 (36th)
Carlos Torres-Izquierdo: 400 Meter Run – 51.30 (19th); 200 Meter Dash – 22.67 (31st)
Jordyn Williams: 110 Meter Hurdles – 15.77 (15th); 400 Meter Hurdles – 56.11 (6th)
Daniel Zepeda: 1,500 meter run – 4:19.39 (25th); 800 Meter Run – 2:06.15 (31st)