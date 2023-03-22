Track and field teams from both East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College competed in Tyler at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic this weekend.
Wiley Women
NACOGDOCHES — Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Darnee Williams held her own against NCAA competition placing in the top three in three events at University of Texas at Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic Saturday at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Homer Bryce Stadium.
Williams won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.21, which was 0.21 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. She topped a field of 21 runners. She finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.40, which was 0.6 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. She leaped 5.53 meters in the long jump, which was third and 0.12 meters from the ‘B’ qualifying standard.
Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 5.22 meters. She also competed in the 200-meter dash (26.68) and the 400-meter dash (1:02.95). Shakayla Carter finished sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:01.61). She also ran in the 200-meter dash (26.68).
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Prairie View A&M University for the Prairie View A&M Relays March 24-25.
ETBU Women
NACOGDOCHES — Several new student-athletes participated for East Texas Baptist University in the season opener for the women’s track and field team at the 2023 UT Tyler Ice Breaker Challenge. ETBU had six top 10 finishes at the meet.
Neelie Schiel had a great showing in sprints and field events. She was third in the 100-meter hurdles final at 18.96. She was then second of 19 participants in the javelin throw in the field events at 39.01 meters-128’0”. Graycee Mosley was then fifth in the discus at 36.19 meters-118’9”.
The rest of the results from the meet are below:
Maddie Reid: 100-meter dash (13.81 – 18th), 200-meter dash (29.09 – 22nd)
Faith Hudson: 100-meter dash (14.21 – 20th), 200-meter dash (29.77 – 23rd)
Neelie Schiel: 100-meter hurdles finals (18.96 – 3rd of 8), 100-meter hurdles (16.55 – 5th of 20), 200-meter dash (27.62 – 19th), Javelin (39.01 meters – 128’0 – 2nd of 19)
Annie Davis: 100-meter hurdles (17.84 – 11th)
Brooke O’Neal: 100-meter hurdles (20.41 – 17th)
Phoebe Dunham: 1,500 meter run (5:18.15 – 17th), 5,000 meter run (20:15.04 – 10th)
Allyson Prosperie: 800-meter run (1:15.17 – 10th)
Ache’ Anderson: 800-meter run (2:38.37 – 17th)
Payton Clark: 200-meter dash (27.01 – 12th)
Graycee Mosley: Discus (36.19 meters-118’9” – 5th of 19)
Kaitlyn Barber: Discus (30.65 meters-100’7” – 10th), Shot Put (8.03 meters-26’4.25” – 15th)
Nakayla Holloway: Discus (28.01 meters-91’11” – 14th), Shot Put (8.21 meters-26’11.25” – 14th)
Skakayla Browder: Discus (25.56 meters-83’10” – 17th), Shot Put (9.06 meters-29’8.75” – 12th)
Wiley Men
NACOGDOCHES — Wiley College men’s track and field athlete Joseph Levier III topped a field mostly from NCAA institutions in the 400-meter dash Saturday at University of Texas at Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Homer Bryce Stadium.
Levier, who qualified for the 2022 NAIA National Championship in the event last season — ran 49.06 besting 22 runners. His teammate Tyvonne Allen followed at 49.28. Allen also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash (21.92).
Dantravian Sloan finished eighth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.06). The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Reshaun Fridie, Micah Ruben, Harold Overton and Camron Gibson placed fourth (42.82). Levier, Ruben, Overton and Allen finished fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay (3:22.47).
In field events, Channing Arvie and Ruben tied for sixth in the high jump (1.75 meters). Fridie jumped 6.44 meters in the long jump for a sixth-place finish. Ruben followed at 6.43 meters. On Friday, Xavier Hutchinson finished seventh in the javelin with a distance of 40.28 meters.
The Wildcats will compete at the Prairie View A&M University Relays on March 24-25.
ETBU Men
NACOGDOCHES — Headed down the road for the 2023 outdoor opener for track and field at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic, the East Texas Baptist University men’s program had a strong showing in the first meet. ETBU had 18 top 10 finishes on the day.
A highlight of the day was Detaveon Lewis and Brandon Powell running in the finals of the 100-meter dash. Powell won the race with a time of 10.72 as Lewis finished third at 10.76. Lewis made the finals with a 10.71 time in the pre-lims. Jordyn Williams then finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles at 59.38.
In the field events, Landry Pedroza finished second out of 16 participants with a throw of 50.20 meters-164’8 in the javelin. Donyvan Givens was then third in the long jump at 6.56 meters-21’6.25.
Below are the results from the meet:
Deteaveon Lewis: 100-meter dash final (10.76 – 3rd of 8), 100-meter dash (10.71 – 1st of 51)
Brandon Powell: 100-meter dash final (10.72 – 1st of 8), 100-meter dash (10.93 – 5th)
Gilbert Dominguez: 100-meter dash (11.13 – 16th), 200-meter dash (22.90 – 22nd)
Malik Cooper: 100-meter dash (11.13 — 16th), Long Jump (6.12 meters-20’1” – 11th)
Rangel Miller: 100-meter dash (11.23 – 18th), 200-meter dash (22.35 – 12th)
Caster Brandon: 100-meter dash (11.37 – 26th)
Da’Sean Thomas: 100-meter dash (11.37 – 27th), 200-meter dash (24.72 – 44th)
Karson Doherty: 100-meter dash (11.74 – 36th)
Markus Duclair: 100-meter dash (11.79 – 38th)
Kristopher Creel: 100-meter dash (11.97 – 42nd)
Jordyn Williams: 100-meter hurdles finals (16.68 – 6th of 8), 100-meter hurdles (15.86 – 7th), 400-meter hurdles (59.38 – 4th)
De’Leon Jones: 100-meter hurdles (16.76 – 9th)
Torrance Lattimore: 100-meter hurdles (17.53 – 11th), 400-meter hurdles (1:00.08 – 7th)
4x100 meter relay – Gilbert Dominguez, Karson Doherty, Markus Duclair, De’Leon Jones 7th – 43.49
Noah Mink: 1,500 meter run (4:37.62 – 24th)
Keithon Glenn: 1,500 meter run (4:51.76 – 28th)
Carlos Torres-Izquierdo: 400 meter dash (50.91 – 8th), 200-meter dash (22.39 – 13th)
Aidan Berwise: 400 meter dash (53.67 – 17th), 200-meter dash (22.43 – 31st)
Elijah Baker: 800-meter run (1:00.20 – 13th)
Daniel Zepeda: 800-meter run (2:10.54 – 21st)
Xavier Garza: 800-meter run (2:10.77 – 22nd)
Cameron Crenshaw: 800-meter run (2:13.71 – 25th)
Quinton Ford: 800-meter run (2:13. 76 – 26th)
Landry Pedroza: Javelin (50.20 meters-164’8 – 2nd of 16)
Trenton Milner: Javelin (48.02 meters-157’7 – 3rd), Pole Vault (4.15 meters-13’7.5” – 1st of 1)
Carlos Garibay: Javelin (44.06 meters-144’7” – 4th)
Donyvan Givens: Long Jump (6.56 meters-21’6.25 – 3rd of 20), Triple Jump (13.11 meters-43’0.25” – 5th)
Francis Michael: Long Jump (5.94 meters-19’5.75” – 16th) Triple Jump (12.20 meters-40’0.25” – 8th)
Christopher Randolph: Long Jump (5.55 meters-18’2.5”)
Ty Sebek: Discus (41.21 meters-135’2” – 4th of 20), Shot Put (11.90 meters-39’0.5” – 8th)
Christian Booker: Discus (39.60 meters-129’11” – 7th), Shot Put (12.40 meters-40’8.25” – 5th)
Beau Hill: Discus (35.16 meters-115’4” – 8th), Shot Put (10.80 meters-35’5.25” – 12th)
Johnny Perez: Discus (29.60 meters-97’1” – 15th), Shot Put (9.73 meters-31’11” – 14th)
Ernest Reyna: Discus (25.59 meters-83’11” – 18th)
Jaden Jordan: Discus (24.13 meters-79’2” – 19th), Shot Put (9.52 meters-31’2.75” – 17th)