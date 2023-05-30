ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Competing in his third event at the NCAA Division III Track and Field National Meet, Brandon Powell transitioned to the field events on Saturday after running two sprinting events earlier on Thursday and Friday. He is the first ETBU student-athlete to participate in three events at the national meet.
Powell came into the high jump tied for the seventh best height at 2.05 meters (6 feet, 8.75 inches). On Saturday, he made the first cut clearing 6 feet, 3.5 inches on his first jump. He then cleared 6 feet, 5.5 inches on his second attempt as he moved up. At the 6 feet, 7.5 inches height, he missed all three jumps to finish in 11th place at 1.97 meters (6 feet, 5.5 inches).
This was the final event for an ETBU student-athlete at the national meet. It is the second year in a row that Powell has competed at the national level.