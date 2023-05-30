ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Appearing in her first-ever NCAA Division III National Track & Field Meet as a freshman, Neelie Schiel competed with the best in the nation for the javelin. She came up just short of an All-American but proved she was one of the best.
Schiel saved her best attempt for last as she threw a 130 feet, 4 inches (39.73 meters) for 11th place. She was just five-feet off finishing in the top eight, which would have been All-American status. She threw better with each throw on the day. In her first throw, she had a 112 feet followed by a 120 feet, 1 inches in her second throw. By her third throw, she threw 130 feet, 4 inches for 11th place.
She says, “It was a big accomplishment to make it this far in my freshman year as a lot of freshmen don’t get to do this. This is also a great learning curve for me as I didn’t do as hot as I wanted to but it was still pretty good. I can learn from my mistakes and get better to accomplish more next year.”
Schiel is the first female field student-athlete to compete at the national meet and the third overall.