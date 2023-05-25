MARSHALL — Three East Texas Baptist University track and field student-athletes will participate at the NCAA Division III National Track Meet May 25-27 in Rochester, New York. On the women’s side, Neelie Schiel will be in javelin, while Brandon Powell and Detaveon Lewis will represent the men’s program.
Schiel is the first-ever ETBU women’s field participant at the national meet and third student-athlete to be selected in program history. She has the 10th best throw in the nation at 141 feet, 6 inches and needs to be in the top eight to try an become ETBU’s first-ever female track and field All-American. The javelin event will be on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. with prelims and finals.
Powell will participate in three events for the second year in a row at the national meet. He will run in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash and participate in the high jump. He has the fourth fastest time in the 100-meter dash at 10.40 and seventh in the 200-meter dash (21.02). In the high jump, he is 13th in the nation clearing 6 feet, 8.75 inches.
Lewis is back for his second straight appearance in the national meet. He will run in the 100-meter dash and is 13th in the nation at 10.47.
Thursday will be the 200-meter prelims at 7:05 p.m. On Friday, the 100-meter prelims will take place at 6:00 p.m. The high jump prelims and finals are on Saturday at 10 a.m. If Powell or Lewis make the sprinting finals on Saturday, the 100-meter dash is at 2:30 p.m. and the 200-meter dash at 3:40 p.m.