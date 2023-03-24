After placing in the top three in three events at the Ice Breaker Classic, Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Darnee Williams claims the first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week award and Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo wins Field Athlete of the Week with a strong performance in the long jump.
Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.21 seconds, topping a field of 21 runners which were mostly from NCAA schools. Her time was 0.21 seconds from the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard. Williams was runner-up in the 200-meter dash — finishing in 25.40 — 0.60 seconds shy of the ‘B’ qualifying standard. She capped off the meet with a third-place finish in the long jump — leaping 5.53 meters. Williams was within 0.12 meters of meeting the ‘B’ qualifying standard.
Last season, Williams was a NAIA National Championship qualifier in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 4 x 100-meter relay. She earned All-Conference in four events at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship.
Tutt-Moutouo jumped 5.22 meters in the long jump to finish fourth out of 16 competitors. She also competed in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. Tutt-Moutouo ran on the cross country team in the fall.
The Lady Wildcats will compete in the Prairie View A&M Relays on Friday and Saturday.
Levier, Fridie claim GCAC Weekly Honors
After winning the 400-meter dash against NCAA athletes, Joseph Levier III wins Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week and Reshaun Fridie wins Field Athlete of the Week for his performance in the long jump at the Ice Breaker Classic Saturday.
Levier ran 49.06 to top a field of 22 runners. He also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay. Levier was a NAIA National Championship qualifier in the event last season. He earned All-Conference in three events at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. In the fall, Levier earned All-Conference at the 2022 GCAC Cross Country Championship.
Fridie finished sixth out of 20 competitors with a leap of 6.44 meters. He was a national championship qualifier in the triple jump last season. He earned All-Conference in the triple jump, long jump, 4 x 100-meter relay and 4 x 400-meter relay. Fridie ran two seasons of cross country.
The Wildcats will compete in the Prairie View A&M Relays on Friday and Saturday.