PRAIRIE VIEW — The Wiley College men’s track and field team wrapped the 89th Prairie View A&M Relays with its 4x400-meter relay team qualifying for the 2023 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship Saturday at PVAMU Track Stadium.
Joseph Levier III, Micah Ruben, Camron Gibson and Tyvonne Allen ran 3:16.14, which surpassed the ‘B’ qualifying standard and was 0.14 seconds from the ‘A’ qualifying standard. It’s the first time the men have qualified for nationals in the 4x400-meter relay since their 2018 national championship team. Their time was second to Prairie View A&M, which finished in 3:10.34 and which set a stadium record.
Ruben, Reshaun Fridie, Harold Overton III and Gibson ran in the 4x100-meter relay (49.83). Dantravian Sloan ran in the 110-meter hurdles (16.28). The Wildcats finished the meet with 92 points, which was second out of eight schools. They topped NCAA Division I program Texas Southern University and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference school Philander Smith College.
On Friday, Xavier Hutchinson finished runner-up in the javelin with a distance of 44.77 meters. Micah Ruben finished third in the long jump with a distance of 6.52 meters. He also placed third in the high jump with a distance of 1.78 meters. David Williams finished third in the shot put with a throw of 10.70 meters.
On the track, Tyvonne Allen turned in a third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles. His time of 56.53 was 2.08 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard for the 2023 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship. He finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (48.97) — coming within 0.57 seconds of the ‘B’ qualifying standard. Michael Lewis came in fourth in the 1,500-meter run (4:39.17) and placed in the 800-meter run (2:10). Javoun Goldsby placed in the 800-meter run (2:08.14) and 1,500-meter run (4:42.22). Joseph Levier III placed in the 400-meter dash (49.40) and the 200-meter dash (22.27).
Williams qualified for 100-meter dash final
Darnee Williams finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.46) out of the athletes who were attached to schools. This was the fourth event Williams placed in. On Friday, she finished in the top eight in the 200-meter dash and the long jump. She ran on the 4x400-meter relay team with Shakayla Carter, Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo and Jean-Marie Farinha. They finished fourth with a time of 4:14.77.
On Friday, Williams ran 12.42 in the preliminary to be one of eight finalists. She ran against six athletes from NCAA Division I schools. Williams placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.31 — which was 0.51 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo followed at 26.30. She also finished fourth in the long jump (5.38 meters). Williams finished sixth at 5.14 meters. Jean-Marie Farinha (6:09.47) and Fatima Ortega (6:19.83) placed in the 1,500-meter run.
The men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete at Texas State University’s Bobcat Invitational Friday and Saturday.