MARION, Ind. – The Wiley College men’s track and field team end the 2023 season by competing in two events at the 2023 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship Thursday at Indiana Wesleyan University’s Wildcat Stadium.
Tyvonne Allen finished 17th in the 400-meter dash. He joined his teammates Joseph Levier III, Camron Gibson and Micah Ruben in the 4x400-meter relay. The team finished 19th. All four athletes earned All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and won the 4x400-meter relay conference title. They helped the Wildcats finish runner-up in the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship Allen and Levier III won GCAC Track Athlete of the Week.
Jumper Reshaun Fridie, distance runner Michael Lewis and thrower David Williams graduated in May. Head Coach LaMark Carter will look to add talented athletes to supplement the roster and increase its chances of contending for GCAC and NAIA titles.
Tutt-Moutouo wraps freshman season at NAIA Championship
MARION, Ind. – Wiley College freshman women’s track and field athlete Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo completes her season by making her first appearance in the 2023 NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship Thursday at Indiana Wesleyan University’s Wildcat Stadium.
Tutt-Moutouo jumped 11.40 meters which tied or beat nine athletes. In her first season, she won Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week. At the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship she earned All-Conference with a runner-up finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the triple jump.
This concludes the Lady Wildcats season — which included a third-place finish at the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship. They do not have any seniors. Head Coach LaMark Carter will hit the recruiting trail looking to add quality talent to help Wildcats place higher in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and NAIA.