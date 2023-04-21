SHREVEPORT, La. — The Wiley College women’s track and field athlete Hailie Williams won the javelin and several others earned All-Conference as the Lady Wildcats finished third at the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Lee Hedges Stadium Friday and Saturday.
In their first GCAC championship, the Lady Wildcats tallied 100 points — which was four points behind second place Philander Smith College. Dillard University won with 348 points. Athletes earned All-Conference by finishing in the top three of their event.
Williams hadn’t competed since the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Championship. She threw 30 meters in the javelin — which was nearly two meters further than the runner-up. It was Williams’ first individual conference title. She also placed in the shot put, discus and hammer throw.
Darnee Williams earned All-Conference with her third place finish in the 200-meter dash. She ran on the 4x100-meter relay team with Shakayla Carter, Michel Villarreal and Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo, which finished second. She helped the 4x400-meter relay finish third — running with Carter, Jean-Marie Farinha and Tutt-Moutouo. In field events, Darnee was runner up in the shot put with a throw of 10.83 meters. She also placed in the long jump.
Tutt-Moutouo was runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 5.18 meters. She finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 10.61 meters. Tutt-Moutouo also placed in the high jump. On the track, she placed in the 200-meter dash.
Carter placed in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash. Farinha placed in the 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run and javelin. Villarreal placed in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump.
Men’s Track and Field win four events, finish runner-up
SHREVEPORT, La. — The Wiley College men’s track and field team made several trips to the podium as it won four events and had many top three finishers en route to a runner-up finish at the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Friday and Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium.
The Wildcats scored 216 points — which is the most they’ve scored in a conference championship since winning the Red River Athletic Conference in 2018. Dillard University won the title with 300.5 points.
Competing 12 miles from his high school, Xavier Hutchinson put on an impressive performance in field events. He won the javelin with a distance of 41.16 meters, which was over 1.5 meters further than his teammate David Williams, who threw 39.49 meters. Hutchinson had a second throw of 40.5 meters. He was runner-up in the triple jump and placed in the shot put, high jump and long jump. With 29 points amassed in field events, Hutchinson was named Most Valuable Field Athlete.
Reshaun Fridie won his first individual conference title in the triple jump with a distance of 13.58 meters — edging his teammate Hutchinson, who jumped 13.33 meters. He was runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 6.78 meters. He also placed in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles.
Tyvonne Allen, who is a NAIA national championship qualifier in the 400-meter dash, won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.81, which was a second shy of the ‘B’ qualifying standard. He ran the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay and passed a runner from Dillard in the final 100 meters to clinch the event for Wiley College with a time of 3:16.67. Joseph Levier III, Micah Ruben and Camron Gibson also ran on the team. Allen finished as runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a personal best 47.97. He finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.98.
Levier III was runner-up in the 800-meter run — finishing in 2:02.91, which is 10 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. He also ran on the 4x800-meter relay team who finished third. Javoun Goldsby, Channing Arvie and Michael Lewis ran on the team.
Javoun Goldsby was runner-up in the 1,500-meter run (4:27.56) and the 5,000-meter run (18:57.98). He also placed in the 800-meter run. Ruben was runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 1.76 meters. He also placed in the long jump. Along with his runner-up finish in the javelin, Williams finished third in the shot put. He also placed in the discus and hammer throw. Dantravian Sloan was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles and placed in the 400-meter hurdles. Arvie finished third in the high jump. Kingston Davis finished third in the javelin.
Harold Overton III finished third in the 100-meter dash with a personal best 10.84. He also placed in the 200-meter dash and helped the Wildcats place second in the 4x100-meter relay. Allen, Ruben and Eric McNairy ran on the team.