SAN MARCOS — The Wiley College men’s track and field team gained another NAIA National Championship qualifier with Tyvonne Allen surpassing the ‘A’ qualifying standard in the 400-meter dash at Texas State University’s Bobcat Invitational Saturday.
Allen, who was part of the national championship qualifying 4x400-meter relay team, ran 48.14 — which ranks in the top 15 of the NAIA. His time was in the top half of a 37-man field which consisted of several athletes from NCAA Division I institutions.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Micah Ruben, Allen, Harold Overton III and Branden Kelly finished in 42.19, which is 0.44 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard.
On Friday, Javoun Goldsby and Michael Lewis ran in the 5,000-meter run. The Wildcats competed in field events on Thursday. Ruben jumped 6.50 meters in the long jump, which was just shy of his personal best of 6.52 meters. Xavier Hutchinson, Kingston Davis and Kelly threw in the javelin.
Wiley College will compete for the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship on April 14 and 15 at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport.