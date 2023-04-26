MONROE, La. — Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo will conclude her freshman season at the 2023 NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championship after surpassing the ‘B’ qualifying standard in the triple jump at the University of Lousiana-Monroe Warhawk Classic Saturday.
Tutt-Moutouo, who competed in the event for the third time, leaped 11.54 meters on her final jump which edged the ‘B’ qualifying standard of 11.5 meters. She is one of 23 qualified and is the third Lady Wildcat to qualify in the event — joining Ebony Carr in 2017 and Alisha St. Louis in 2018. Her jump was third out of 10 athletes, primarily from NCAA schools. Tutt-Moutouo finished third in the event at the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship on April 15. She will jump on May 25 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.
Darnee Williams ran in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.