LAKE CHARLES, La. — Darnee Williams topped a field of National Collegiate Athletic Association competitors in the 200-meter dash and placed in the 55-meter dash Friday at the McNeese State University Indoor II Invitational at the Ralph O. Ward Recreation Center.
Williams ran 25.90 — which was 0.5 seconds from the NAIA ‘B’ qualifying standard — to best 25 runners. Her time set a program record. She qualified for the 55-meter dash finals with a time of 7.55. Williams ran 7.51 in the finals — which set a program record. She was sixth out of 22 athletes. Williams also threw in the shot put for a distance of 9.61 meters.
Shakayla Carter saw her first action of the season, running in the 55-meter dash (8.06) and 600-meter run (1:54.65). Michel Villarreal ran a personal best 8.08 in the 55-meter dash preliminaries. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo ran in the 600-meter run (1:56.03) for the first time this season. Jean Marie-Farinha ran a personal best in the 800-meter run (2:47.47) and ran in the 3,000-meter run (14:09.83) for the first time. Fatima Ortega saw her first action of the season in the mile run (7:21.80) and 3,000-meter run (14:34.67).
The Lady Wildcats will open the outdoor portion of their schedule on March 17-18 at the University of Texas at Tyler Ice Breaker Classic.
Men’s Track and Field places several at McNeese Indoor Invitational
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Wiley College men’s track and field team finished near the top at several events in the McNeese Indoor Invitational II Friday at the Ralph O. Ward Recreation Center.
The Wildcats had six athletes place in five events. They scored 21 points and finished ninth out of 13 schools — which were mostly from the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference school Dillard University also competed.
Reshaun Fridie finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 13.46 meters and sixth in the long jump with 6.54 meters. Joseph Levier III took third in the 600-meter run (1:24.71) and was three seconds away from qualifying for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship. Tyvonne Allen finished fifth (1:25.45). Both athletes ran on the 4x400-meter relay team, which finished seventh with Camron Gibson and Javoun Goldsby (3:31.47). Dantravian Sloan finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.73).
Wiley College will open the outdoor track and field season on March 17-18 at University of Texas at Tyler’s Ice Breaker Classic.