College Volleyball: ETBU comes up short in ASC championship

RICHARDSON — The run for an American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship came to an end as East Texas Baptist University came up short in the championship game, 17-25, 22-25, 19-25, to the University of Texas Dallas. ETBU ends their season at 20-7 and entered the championship match on a six-match winning streak.
It is the first 20-win season since 2015 and the sixth ASC Tournament Championship match appearance in program history as the Tigers have won three of them. Both Avery Reid and Lexi Moody were named ASC All-Tournament for their play the past three days.
Reid led the team with 14 kills, while Graycee Mosley added nine kills and Kristin Kruger eight. Moody recorded a double-double with 27 assists and 12 digs.
UTD led from start to finish in set one, going up 5-2 early. A UTD attack error put ETBU within one, 7-6, but the Comets scored 10 of the next 12 points for a 17-8 lead. ETBU pulled to within five, 20-15, on a Reid kill but UTD pushed through to the end, 25-17.
ETUB jumped out to a 4-0 lead in set two on three kills by Reid. Reid then made it 5-3 with another kill before UTD went on a 6-2 run for a 9-8 lead. Three ties late at 15, UTD scored three of the next four points for an 18-16 lead. A UTD error gave ETBU a point putting them within one, 21-20, but UTD finished off with a 4-1 run to go up 2-0 in the match, 25-22.
Keeping pace early with UTD in set three, ETBU was down one, 5-4, on a Reid kill. Another Reid kill made it 11-9 UTD as ETBU was within two. Mosley produced a kill that tied the set at 15 and then two more kills by Kruger put ETBU up, 17-16. UTD then went on a 5-0 run to take a 21-17 lead. Mosley had a kill to stop a run but UTD took the match, 25-19, winning in three sets.
ETBU finishes the season with 20 wins and numerous ASC awards.