MARSHALL — It was a complete sweep for East Texas Baptist University in the Tiger Volleyball Invite as they shut out both the University of St. Thomas-Houston and the University of Dallas, 3-0, this past Saturday.
ETBU is now 6-2 on the year and won all four matches in the invite, 3-0, and handed St. Thomas-Houston their first loss of the year.
Graycee Mosley finished the two matches with 34 kills and 20 digs with one double-double vs. St. Thomas. Avery Reid followed with 21 kills and 13 digs. Anita Hancock posted nine kills as Hannah Perry collected 11 kills. Lillie Hill added 35 digs with eight assists. Lexi Moody finished with 28 assists while Sydney Temple had 32 assists.
ETBU 3, St. Thomas 0: After a close first set, ETBU breezed to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 three-set win handing the Celts their first loss of the year. Mosley hit .282 with 14 kills and nine digs to lead the team. Reid added 11 kills and eight digs. Perry then had eight kills and Hancock seven kills as ETBU hit .282 in the match. Hill recorded 16 digs as Moody produced a double-double with 16 assists and 11 digs. Temple gave 17 assists to lead the team.
ETBU jumped out to a 6-1 lead as three points came from UST errors. Two Mosley kills made it 12-4 before UST cut the lead to four, 13-9, ETBU responded with 5-0 run and a nine-point lead, 19-10. Another Mosley kill made it 24-16, but UST rallied to with four, 24-20, before a Mosley kill finished the set, 25-20.
Set two saw a 5-5 tie, but ETBU scored three of the next four points for a 9-6 lead on two UST attack errors and a Mosley kill. Another attack error put ETBU up, 15-9, and then four points later ETBU had an eight point lead, 19-11. UST couldn’t come any closer than six in the set two win, 25-18.
It was a three-point set in the first of set three as ETBU held a 12-9 lead. ETBU would score five of the next six points for a 17-10 lead as Reid had three kills in the 5-0 run. ETGBU went up 21-14 and then won the match, 25-17.
ETBU 3, Dallas 0: Cruising to a three-set 25-9, 25-12, 25-20 win over Dallas, ETBU had 42 kills in the win. Mosley collected 20 kills with a .364 hitting percentage, finishing with 11 digs. Reid added 10 kills and five digs with a .444 hitting percentage. Hill added 19 digs as Temple finished with 15 assists. Moody gave 12 assists. ETBU hit .294 in the gam but had a .444 hitting percentage in set one and .519 in set two.
ETBU started with a 4-0 lead in set one and made it a 10-point lead, 16-6, on a Hill service ace. With the score at 16-8, ETBU scored the next seven points for a 23-8 lead on a Mosley kill. An attack error and a service ace from Eliana Zepeda ended set won with a 25-9 win. ETBU then won set two by 13 points, 25-12, and set three, 25-20, for their sixth win of the year.
ETBU was on the road on Tuesday opening up ASC play vs. Texas Dallas.
Friday’s Games
Hosting their first volleyball invitational under Head Coach Mallory Matthews, East Texas Baptist University swept through the first day of play with two wins.
ETBU won both matches, 3-0, over Hendrix College and Whitman College to improve to 4-2 on the year.
Avery Reid posted 24 kills and 15 digs while Graycee Mosley had 22 kills and 14 digs. Lillie Hill added 16 digs as Lexi Moody poured out 26 assists and Sydney Temple gave 29 assists. Anita Hancock posted nine total blocks while Rachel Spicer added eight total blocks.
ETBU 3, Hendrix College 0: Mosley finished with 10 kills and eight digs leading ETBU to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 three-set sweep of Hendrix. Reid came away with nine kills hitting .438 and five digs. Hill added nine digs, while both Hancock and Spicer record five total blocks.
ETBU hit only .165 in the match with a .194 hitting percentage in set one. Down 20-17, back-to-back kills from Reid and Mosley led to a four-point stretch to take the lead, 21-20, on a Lexi Moody service ace. With a two-point lead, 23-21, ETBU couldn’t close out Hendrix as they rallied to take at 24-23 lead looking for the set win. Mosley produced a kill from Moody to tie it at 24 and then two Hendrix attack errors gave ETBU the win, 26-24. ETBU then won the next two sets, 25-19, and 25-18, for their third win of the year.
ETBU 3, Whitman 0: Running away with the win in match two of the day, ETBU swept Whitman, 3-0, with 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 sets. Reid posted 15 kills on a .565 hitting percentage and Mosley finished with 12 kills hitting .435. Reid made it a double-double with 10 digs to lead the team. Hill gave the team seven digs as Hancock had four block assists. Both Moody and Temple recorded 16 assists.
In set one, Whitman pulled to within one, 14-13, on a kill but ETBU scored five of the next six points for a five-point lead, 19-14. Hannah Perry had a kill in the run. Whitman stayed within five, 22-17, but ETBU scored the final three points with on a Reid kill and service ace and Mosley’s kill. ETBU ran away with sets two and three taking a 10-2 lead in set two and then a 20-11 lead in set three to take the sweep.