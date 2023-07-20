MARSHALL — Four the fourth year in a row, the East Texas Baptist University volleyball team has been earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. ETBU was one of four American Southwest Conference programs to earn the award.
ETBU had a cumulative team grade point average of 3.79 for the 2022-23 academic year under new head coach Mallory Matthews. They have now earned the USMC/AVCA award five times with four straight years in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
There were over 1,333 collegiate and high schools earning the award which marks an all-time record or programs honored. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
ETBU finished the year as the American Southwest Conference runners-up posting a 20-7 record.
Beach Volleyball
MARSHALL — In their first year of competition, the East Texas Baptist University beach volleyball program is a USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award winner. ETBU is just one of four beach volleyball teams to make the list joining Berry College, Huntingdon College and Stevenson University.
In their first full year, the team finished with a 3.48 grade point average under head coach Allison Kuster. They also qualified for the AVCA Small College Championship Tournament in Florida.
