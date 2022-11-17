MARSHALL — For just the fourth time in program history, East Texas Baptist University has an AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-American. Freshman Graycee Mosley was selected to the AVCA All-American honorable mention team.
Mosley joins Kolby Sharp (2013), Adaeze Elonu (2015) and Head Coach Mallory (Sanders) Matthews (2015) as the only All-American selections. Last week, Mosley made the All-Region team and was the seventh player to do that following Allison Casitillo (2002), Arden Tunnell (2003), and Sharp, Elonu and Matthews.
It was an incredible freshman season for Mosley as she earned several major awards along with the AVCA awards. She was the American Southwest Conference MVP and Freshman of the Year along with being the ASC Player of the Week three times. In pre-season play, she was on the St. Thomas and Hendrix College All-Tournament teams and then MVP.
She led the team with 466 kills averaging 4.61 per match and became just the eighth player in program history to reach the 400-kills club. She also finished with 417 digs at 4.13 per set. She led the ASC in kills and was ninth in digs.
ETBU finished the year at 20-7 and were the ASC Tournament runners-up.