Wiley College volleyball players LeAndria Jackson, Marissa Neal, Hailie and Kailie Williams were honored for their athletic and academic achievements by being selected College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Tuesday.
The four earned the award by holding at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average, being a starter or key reserve and playing in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests. They will be nominated for the Academic All-America teams, which will be voted on by sports information directors across the country from Tuesday until December 6. The Academic All-America Teams will be announced on December 21.
Jackson completed her second season as starting setter. She finished third in the conference with 624 assists for an average of 6.64 per match. She won Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Setter of the Week for October 10-16. This is Jackson’s fourth academic award as she earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar, NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete and Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete last year.
Neal wrapped up her third season with the Lady Wildcats. She earned Gulf Coast Athletic Conference First Team All-Conference after leading the conference with 350 kills and 3.15 per set. Neal earned Attacker of the Week three times. She has earned seven academic honors – two RRAC Scholar-Athlete awards, two NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete awards, and two Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards.
Hailie and Kailie Williams have near-perfect grade-point averages. They are both two-time RRAC Scholar-Athletes, two-time NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athletes and two-time Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars.
Hailie Williams finished second in the conference with 289 kills. In three seasons, she had 18 matches with double-digit kills and two with 20 or more. Williams played setter in a few matches and recorded three double-doubles.
Kailie Williams led the team with 46 service aces. She was fourth on the team with 190 kills and 26 blocks. She was named to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. In three seasons, she put double-digit kills in 13 matches.
Hailie and Kailie Williams and Neal are expected to graduate in the spring.