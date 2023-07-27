The Wiley College volleyball team will play 25 matches in 2023 with 14 at Alumni Gymnasium as it revealed its schedule.
The Lady Wildcats will open the season on Aug. 22 with a tri-match at Paul Quinn College against the host Lady Tigers and Langston University.
The home schedule will begin with Wiley College hosting a Labor Day Tournament on Sept. 1 and 2. Those will be the first of nine home matches that month. After the majority of the conference schedule was played in pods last season, the GCAC went with a home-and-home schedule this season. The Lady Wildcats will visit Centenary College on Sept. 6, before opening Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play at home against Tougaloo College on Sept. 8. They will follow with a match against Rust College on Sept. 9, which will be the Lady Bearcats first visit to Alumni Gymnasium. The teams met in the GCAC Quarterfinals last season.
On Sept. 14, Wiley College will begin a four-match road trip — beginning with a tri-match at Talladega College, which is joining the GCAC this season. Along with the host Tornadoes, the Lady Wildcats will play Clark Atlanta which competes in NCAA Division II. Wiley College will play its first road GCAC matches against Fisk University on Sept. 15 and Oakwood University on Sept. 16.
The Lady Wildcats return home on Sept. 22 to host Talladega College and Southern University at New Orleans — which is playing its first season since 2019. The defending regular season champion Dillard University visits on Sept. 23 followed by a non-conference match against Paul Quinn on Sept. 28. Wiley College closes Sept. by visiting the defending tournament champion Philander Smith College.
The October portion of the schedule begins with the Lady Wildcats hosting Centenary College on Oct. 3. They will travel to Tougaloo College on Oct. 6 and Rust College on Oct. 7. Wiley College will host Fisk University and Oakwood University on Oct. 14 and 15. It will visit Southern-New Orleans for the first time since 2014 on Oct. 20. A road match against Dillard will follow on Oct. 21. The Wildcats will conclude the regular season by hosting Philander Smith.
The 2023 GCAC Volleyball Championship will be Nov. 5-7 at Bossier Parish Community College.
The Lady Wildcats will enter their third consecutive season under head coach Nancy Sikobe and ninth overall. It will be their second season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Four return from last season’s team, which won 11 games and advanced to the semifinals of the GCAC Championship.