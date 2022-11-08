NEW ORLEANS — The Wiley College volleyball team’s 2022 season ends making its seventh straight appearance in the conference semifinals. It was defeated in three sets by the regular season champion Dillard University (25-18, 25-21, 26-24).
The Lady Wildcats (11-19) bested the Bleu Devils on the serve — putting down six aces and only making two errors. They allowed five aces but benefited from seven service errors. Wiley College also outdid them on the block, denying five while only having two turned away. As successful as the Lady Wildcats were in those areas, it wasn’t enough to overcome the disparity in hitting. They were outhit .250 to .066 and 46-28 in kills.
Marissa Neal led the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills and 13 digs for her 12th double-double of the season and 16th in her career. Hailie Williams followed with seven kills, eight digs and four block assists. Kia Robertson added a solo block and four block assists. LeAndria Jackson put up 24 assists, four digs and three aces.
Kailie Williams was selected to the All-Tournament Team after putting up 12 kills, nine digs and three aces in two matches.
The match wraps the careers of Neal, Alia Scott, Hailie and Kailie Williams, who are set to graduate in the spring. Arthur, who earned All-Conference Honorable Mention, and Jackson are projected to lead the returners in 2023.
First Round
The Wiley College volleyball team overcame a first-set defeat to down Rust College in four sets (22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14) in the first round of the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship Friday at Dillard University’s Dent Hall.
The Lady Wildcats outhit Rust College .192 to .094 and 47-35 in kills. They edged the Lady Bearcats on the serve with seven aces and took advantage of 14 service errors. Rust made five aces and benefited from 12 service errors by Wiley College.
Neal led the Lady Wildcats with 15 kills. She also tallied eight digs. Hailie and Kailie Williams each had nine kills. Hailie Williams reached double-digit digs for the fourth time this season with 15. Kailie Williams added seven digs and three service aces. Arthur contributed eight kills and a block assist. Jackson posted 38 assists, eight digs, a career-high four kills and three block assists. Scott tallied 17 digs, three assists and two aces.
Neal, Arthur earn GCAC All-Conference Recognition
Marissa Neal and Shayla Arthur were recognized as the top players in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, as Neal earned First Team and Arthur was an honorable-mention.
The All-Conference teams were voted on by the head coaches. The conference presented the awards after the first match on Friday at Dillard University’s Dent Hall.
Neal finished the regular season as the GCAC leader with 324 kills — averaging 3.12 per set. She had double-digit kills in 19 matches, including nine in conference play. Neal won three Attacker of the Week awards. She was also a factor defensively with 259 digs. Neal posted 11 double-doubles with five in conference play. This is Neal’s third All-Conference recognition. She was a two-time Second Team All-Conference selection in the Red River Athletic Conference in 2019 and 2021.
Arthur ranked third in the conference with 74 blocks and was tied for fourth with 0.73 per set. She had seven matches where she contributed at least three blocks, including six in the Oct. 22 match against Dillard. Arthur recorded double-digit kills in five matches. She recorded three double-doubles — including one against Philander Smith College on Sept. 29. Arthur was selected as GCAC Defender of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. This is Arthur’s first All-Conference recognition.