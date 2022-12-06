Wiley College volleyball player Marissa Neal caps off her playing career with another award as she was an honorable mention for the American Volleyball Coaches Association Southeast All-Region team.
She played in all 30 matches — starting 28. Neal had her most productive season with 350 kills, 280 digs and 12 double-doubles. She led the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in kills and kills per set with 3.15. Neal’s play helped the Lady Wildcats win 11 matches and reach the conference semifinals.
This award adds to a banner year for Neal, who was a Preseason All-GCAC selection. She earned First Team All-Conference and won Attacker of the Week three times. Neal was also awarded for her academic success, earning NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District. She is up for CSC Academic All-America.
Neal is a Physical Education and Health major and will graduate in May.