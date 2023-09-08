The Wiley College volleyball team is opening Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play at home this weekend.
They faced Tougaloo College at 6 p.m. on Friday and will play Rust College at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Both matches are streamed on HBCU+ Channel 115. Live statistics will be available. The links can be found in the volleyball schedule on wileyathletics.com.
The Lady Wildcats (0-5) are looking for their first victory after falling in three sets against Centenary College of Louisiana. They were out-hit .152 to -.043 and outscored 35-20 in kills. Zykeya Hunt led the team with six. LeAndria Jackson had 10 assists and two service aces. Shyla Starks led the team in digs for the second time this season with 11. Hunt contributed a block and block assist. Ashlee Traylor and Rejinah Hickman contributed two block assists.
Tougaloo (0-5) came up empty in all four matches at Freed-Hardeman University’s Labor Day Classic. It was swept at William Carey University on Tuesday. It faced Jarvis Christian University today. The Lady Bulldogs are hitting -.030 with 85 kills and 98 errors.
Taikeidra Joseph leads Tougaloo with 22 kills and six blocks (2-4). She is hitting .090. Hayleigh Harrison followed with 14, she contributed five block assists. Tatyeanna Armstrong has 50 assists and is averaging 3.13 per set. Kaliyah Shavers leads the team with five aces. Ke’Ira Collier leads the team with 56 digs, followed by Armstrong with 30. The Lady Bulldogs won three matches last season.
Rust (2-10, 0-1 GCAC) opened conference play on Tuesday with a three-set loss at Talladega College. The Lady Bearcats also dropped all four matches at Freed-Hardeman University’s Labor Day Classic. They are hitting .027 with 238 kills and 213 errors.
Paige Eason, one of seven freshmen, leads the team with 55 kills. She is hitting .042. Deja Campbell follows with 46. Rust uses two setters who are both freshmen. Saraih Taylor has 94 assists and Nyah Mason has 72. Amya Madlock leads the team with 13 service aces. Gabriella Gabriel and Eason follow with 11. Narvaez leads the team with 56 digs. Markeoni Thomas leads in blocks with 13 (5-8).
The Lady Wildcats swept the regular season meetings between Tougaloo and Rust last season. They defeated the Lady Bearcats in the GCAC Quarterfinals.